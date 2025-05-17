NFL analyst ranks former Michigan DC as top five NFL defensive coordinator
Former Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter did not miss a beat when he followed Jim Harbaugh to the NFL and took the same position with his LA Chargers staff. Minter's defensive unit finished 11th out of 32 NFL teams in total defensive rankings. They gave up 324.4 total yards per game and a league low 31 total touchdowns in the regular season. For a college coach to make the leap to the NFL and experience that level of success is a testament to Minter's ability to connect to his players and implement a game plan that enhanced their strengths.
NFL analyst John Frascella recently ranked all 32 defensive coordinators in the NFL and placed Minter in fifth place. That is a solid ranking from Frascella and well deserved and earned on Minter's part. The four coordinators above Minter are truly elite DC's with years of experience and success in the pro ranks.
With his continued success on the defensive side of the ball Minter will surely be tied to head coaching openings in the near future. He has excelled at every level and stop of his coaching career and has been mentored by one of the all-time greats at the college and pro level in Jim Harbaugh. While Jim clearly wants to keep Minter on his staff as long as possible, he must know it is inevitable that Minter will move on and become a head coach at some point. He made a heck of an impact in his first year in the NFL and there is no reason to expect him, or his defensive unit, to take a step back next year.
