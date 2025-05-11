NFL Analyst slams Cleveland Brown's first-round pick as 'worst' in the whole draft
With rookie minicamp underway, I suppose it's never too early to determine that a player wasn't worthy of being a first-round pick - particularly when there's a 30-second clip to boost your argument.
On Saturday, John Fracella (who describes himself as an NFL Draft expert) took to Twitter/X to proclaim that the Cleveland Browns made a mistake by using their first-round pick on Mason Graham. The former Michigan Wolverine was an absolute menace during his time in Ann Arbor, helping lead the Wolverines to a national championship win in 2023. In 2024, Graham became just the 27th Wolverine to earn unanimous first team All-American honors.
But in spite of his dominance at Michigan, Fracella isn't sold on Graham as a first-rounder.
Frascella went on to say that he views Graham as the worst pick in the whole draft.
Needless to say, plenty of fans took exception with Frascella's assessment of Graham.
We all know that there's really no such thing as a sure thing when it comes to NFL Draft picks. But when it comes to Graham, there's no reason to believe he won't be able to carry the success he achieved at Michigan into his new role with the Cleveland Browns. As is always the case, only time will tell.
