Stock Up, Stock Down: Turnovers, defensive breakdowns sink Michigan's chances at Washington
It was only a matter of time before Michigan's inept offense cost them a game, and the bill came due on Saturday on the road at Washington.
The Wolverines fell behind 14-0 after starting quarterback Alex Orji and the offense failed to produce a drive longer than 31 yards on three series, while Michigan's defense struggled to slow quarterback Will Rogers and the Huskies passing attack.
The Wolverines got a spark from seventh-year quarterback Jack Tuttle, who played for the first time all season and led U-M to 17 straight points and the lead in the third quarter, but back-to-back fourth quarter turnovers from Tuttle led to 10 points for the Huskies and a 27-17 defeat in Seattle. Now entering a bye week, Michigan (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) is running out of time and potential answers as a daunting second half of the season awaits.
Stock Up
Donovan Edwards: The senior was perhaps one slip away from having an encore performance against the Huskies. Edwards got Michigan's scoring started with a 39-yard burst that was reminiscent of one of his long runs against Washington in the national championship, and he finished with 95 rushing yards on 14 carries (6.8 per carry). NBC's broadcast cameras also caught Edwards giving an impassioned speech to his teammates early in the game after Michigan had fallen behind, and the senior seemed to run with more will and determination on Saturday. Unfortunately, it didn't result in a win for the Wolverines, but there were things to like from what we saw with Edwards.
Ernest Hausmann: He's gone through some growing pains as a first-year starter, but linebacker Ernest Hausmann has really come into his own in recent weeks and he had a good game against Washington. Hausmann led the Wolverines with 12 tackles, and his fourth quarter interception was both an incredibly athletic play and also timely for Michigan. It gave the offense a chance at retaking the lead, but unfortunately the Wolverines gave it right back with Jack Tuttle's fumble. Still, there was a lot to like with Hausmann's performance against the Huskies.
T.J. Guy and other D-lineman: Filling in for injured starter Derrick Moore, edge rusher T.J. Guy had one of his better games as a Wolverine as well. The redshirt junior had only four tackles, but he made his presence felt with 1.5 sacks. Michigan's depth along the defensive line was in question coming into the season, but the Wolverines have proven they have three high-level edge guys in Moore, Guy and Josaiah Stewart, and the interior D-line trio of Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant and Rayshaun Benny have been stout as well.
Stock Down
Alex Orji: Michigan's second starting quarterback of the season fared no better than their first, as it appears Orji has now lost his job to Jack Tuttle. The redshirt sophomore never had the effect on the running game that many expected, and his inaccuracy, indecisiveness and inexperience as a passer meant the Wolverines could no longer keep him on the field. In three series for Michigan's offense, Orji went 3-for-7 passing for 15 yards with three carries for 11 yards. With the bye week coming up, maybe the Wolverines go back to using Orji in select packages going forward, but they'd likely be better served in focusing on Tuttle's skillset and how he can help this offense be more successful in the second half of the year.
Michigan's secondary: The Wolverines have a major problem on the back end of their defense. The depth has been sapped by injury, nickelback Zeke Berry is getting routinely beaten in pass coverage and cornerback Jyaire Hill regressed back to his early-season play after it had appeared like he took some strides against USC and Minnesota. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has done these defensive backs no favors — his scheme has either been too complicated, or he doesn't have the caliber of player to implement them. Either way, there's a lot to figure out during this bye week.
Michigan's coaching staff: This may be harsh after just six games, but head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff look to be in over their head with this program. This roster has some holes, no doubt, but there is entirely too much talent on this team for it to look this bad midway through the season. The whole idea behind promoting Moore from within the program was to keep Michigan's culture, momentum and identity intact. There was always going to be a step back from where the Wolverines have been the past three seasons, but this is a steep drop off for this program. Perhaps we shouldn't be surprised, given the fact Michigan lost its head coach, entire defensive coaching staff, multiple offensive staff members, strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert and a whole host of players to the NFL. Regardless, it's fair to question whether Michigan made the correct decision to give the keys of the program to a first-time head coach.
