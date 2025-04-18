NFL Draft analyst praises Mason Graham's 'violent hands'
The Michigan Wolverines are positioned to make some noise in the first round of this year's NFL Draft. Experts have slotted at least four players firmly in that first round, including Will Johnson, Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant and Coston Loveland.
Of those four prospects, only one has not moved much in the eyes of draft experts. While Johnson, Loveland and Grant have slid up and down mock draft boards, Graham has remained a consistent in the top seven pick range. Some analysts have called him a "can't miss" prospect and the surest pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. On a recent CBS Sports show, NFL expert Kevin Carter had some very high praise for Graham.
Carter, who played in the NFL as a defensive lineman for 14 seasons, claims he looks for two things in defensive lineman. Those two things are "violent hands and a wrestling background". Graham possesses the wrestling background, and as the game tape played behind Carter, it became evident he also possesses those violent hands.
Graham used his hands and explosive power to blow offensive linemen off the ball and, at times, ended up in the backfield so fast opposing quarterbacks had no option but to fall on the ball for a loss.
His ability to move and finesse his way around bigger linemen is a testament to his wrestling background. Carter was very impressed with Graham's body of work and sees him as a potential top five pick in this year's draft. Michigan fans can attest to the explosive violent nature Graham utilizes on the field; he will be an All-Pro caliber player for years to come in the NFL, that is almost certain.
