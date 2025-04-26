NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals select Michigan's Will Johnson in second round
One of the biggest surprises on night one of the NFL Draft was the fact that Will Johnson, a guy who was projected as a Top 10 pick for most of his colligate career, slipped out of the first round. Although incredibly talented, Johnson ran into a string of injuries that caused him to miss a good chunk of the 2024 season at Michigan, as well as the NFL Combine and Michigan's Pro Day.
Beyond the turf toe and hamstring issue, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that NFL teams had concerns about an apparent "knee issue" that could prove problematic.
As a result of those concerns, Johnson slipped into the second round of the draft where he was ultimately selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 47 overall pick.
Depending on how Johnson's health holds up at the next level, he could prove to be the biggest steal of the entire 2025 NFL Draft. When healthy, he's got all the makings of future Pro Bowler who can cave out a long and successful career in the league.
