NFL Draft: Los Angeles Rams select Michigan EDGE Josaiah Stewart with the No. 90 overall pick
Michigan's sack leader from the 2024 season is off the board, as the Los Angeles Rams selected Josaiah Stewart in the third round with the No. 90 overall pick. Stewart transferred to Michigan from Coastal Carolina and quickly asserted himself as one of the top defenders on the roster. He was a critical piece to the defensive unit that helped lead the Wolverines to a national championship in 2023, and he led Michigan with 8.5 sacks last year.
At 6-1, 245 pounds, Stewart is considered to be slightly undersized for the position. But whatever he lacks in size he more than makes up for with his strength, speed, and athleticism. At times during the 2024 season, Stewart looked nearly unblockable coming off the edge.
At Michigan
• Team Captain (2024)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (second team, coaches and media, 2024; honorable mention, coaches, 2023)
• Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (Sept. 23, 2024)
• Co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (Oct. 2, 2023)
• Named as the co-recipient of the Woodley-Graham Award (2024)
• Two-year letter winner (2023-24)
• Has appeared in 26 games off the edge with 11 starts
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
2025 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper has two Michigan football selections as 'winners' and 'losers' following Round 1
Draft Grades: Analysts are not impressed with Miami Dolphins taking Michigan football DT Kenneth Grant
Draft Grades: Mixed emotions on Cleveland Browns taking Michigan football DT Mason Graham 5th overall
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7