Predicting Michigan football offensive depth chart 3.0, Post-Spring Game

Michigan football could still add some bodies from the transfer portal, but the Wolverines' offensive roster feels like it's about done heading into the fall. We saw the Michigan offense in action during the spring game, and we finally saw phenom Bryce Underwood in action. With fall camp next in sight, we are going to re-visit our offensive depth chart.
Here's my best guess on what the Michigan offensive depth chart would look like.
Quarterback
Starter: Bryce Underwood
Backup: Mikey Keene OR Jadyn Davis
Depth: Davis Warren, Chase Herbstreit
With Fresno State QB Mikey Keene missing most of spring, this feels like it's Bryce Underwood's battle to lose. Keene gave way to Underwood learning the offense and getting comfortable in a college scheme. The coaches will continue to say it's a battle and both Jadyn Davis and Keene are in the hunt -- but Underwood didn't come to Ann Arbor to sit the bench, and with all the reps he's getting, he's in line to start Game 1.
Running Back
Starter: Justice Haynes OR Jordan Marshall
RB3: Micah Ka'apana OR CJ Hester OR John Volker
Depth: Jasper Parker, Donovan Johnson, Bryson Kuzdzal
There is zero debate on who the starters are going to be here. Michigan's next two-headed monster will be the Haynes and Marshall show. But after those two, there is a debate. The Wolverines lost Ben Hall to the portal, but gained the UMass (Hester) and Princeton (Volker) transfers. Micah Ka'apana has the edge being in the system for a year, but Michigan felt like the addition of two more running backs was important.
Wide Receiver:
X Starter: Donaven McCulley
Z Starter: Fredrick Moore
Slot Starter: Semaj Morgan
Backups: Andrew Marsh, Anthony Simpson, Channing Goodwin
Depth: Jamar Browder, Peyton O'Leary, Kendrick Bell, I'Marion Walker, CJ Charleston, Jacob Washington
Both Donaven McCulley and Fredrick Moore feel like guarenteed starters right now, and while Semaj Morgan does too, Anthony Simpson has the best stats out of any of them, catching for almost 800 yards in 2023.
Past the starters, the Wolverines love freshman Andrew Marsh and Sherrone Moore said Channing Goodwin put himself in position to start this season. He was the most-targeted WR in the spring game. Jamar Browder is another one who could see action during his true freshman season.
Tight End/H Back
H-Back Starter: Max Bredeson
Backup: Jalen Hoffman
Depth: Eli Owens
TE Starter(s): Marlin Klein and Hogan Hansen
Backup: Zach Marshall OR Deakon Tonielli
Depth: Brady Preiskorn
Jalen Hoffman won the MVP of the spring game, but he's not going to surplant Max Bredeson. But the way Hoffman caught the ball, he could see some run at tight end. Both Marlin Klein and Hogan Hansen are proven, but the depth past them is anyone's game.
Offensive Line:
Starters (L-R): Evan Link, Giovanni El-Hadi, Greg Crippen, Nathan Efobi, Andrew Sprague
Backups: Andrew Babalola, Brady Norton, Jake Guarnera, Lawrence Hattar, Blake Frazier
Depth: Avery Gach, Ty Haywood, Connor Jones, Kaden Strayhorn, Luke Hamilton, Ben Roebuck
Sherrone Moore hinted that El-Hadi, Crippen, and Sprague are starters, but the LT and RG positions are up for grabs. Personally, I like Link inside, but he is getting run at LT. I think Link and Efobi get the first chance to start for the Wolverines. But if they falter, look for true freshman Andrew Babalola or transfer Brady Norton to be next in line.
