Predicting Michigan football offensive depth chart 3.0, Post-Spring Game

Here's what the Wolverines' depth chart might look like from an offensive standpoint.

Trent Knoop

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Michigan football could still add some bodies from the transfer portal, but the Wolverines' offensive roster feels like it's about done heading into the fall. We saw the Michigan offense in action during the spring game, and we finally saw phenom Bryce Underwood in action. With fall camp next in sight, we are going to re-visit our offensive depth chart.

Here's my best guess on what the Michigan offensive depth chart would look like.

Quarterback

Starter: Bryce Underwood

Backup: Mikey Keene OR Jadyn Davis

Depth: Davis Warren, Chase Herbstreit

With Fresno State QB Mikey Keene missing most of spring, this feels like it's Bryce Underwood's battle to lose. Keene gave way to Underwood learning the offense and getting comfortable in a college scheme. The coaches will continue to say it's a battle and both Jadyn Davis and Keene are in the hunt -- but Underwood didn't come to Ann Arbor to sit the bench, and with all the reps he's getting, he's in line to start Game 1.

Running Back

Justice Hayne
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starter: Justice Haynes OR Jordan Marshall

RB3: Micah Ka'apana OR CJ Hester OR John Volker

Depth: Jasper Parker, Donovan Johnson, Bryson Kuzdzal

There is zero debate on who the starters are going to be here. Michigan's next two-headed monster will be the Haynes and Marshall show. But after those two, there is a debate. The Wolverines lost Ben Hall to the portal, but gained the UMass (Hester) and Princeton (Volker) transfers. Micah Ka'apana has the edge being in the system for a year, but Michigan felt like the addition of two more running backs was important.

Wide Receiver:

Donaven McCulle
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

X Starter: Donaven McCulley

Z Starter: Fredrick Moore

Slot Starter: Semaj Morgan

Backups: Andrew Marsh, Anthony Simpson, Channing Goodwin

Depth: Jamar Browder, Peyton O'Leary, Kendrick Bell, I'Marion Walker, CJ Charleston, Jacob Washington

Both Donaven McCulley and Fredrick Moore feel like guarenteed starters right now, and while Semaj Morgan does too, Anthony Simpson has the best stats out of any of them, catching for almost 800 yards in 2023.

Past the starters, the Wolverines love freshman Andrew Marsh and Sherrone Moore said Channing Goodwin put himself in position to start this season. He was the most-targeted WR in the spring game. Jamar Browder is another one who could see action during his true freshman season.

Tight End/H Back

H-Back Starter: Max Bredeson

Backup: Jalen Hoffman

Depth: Eli Owens

TE Starter(s): Marlin Klein and Hogan Hansen

Backup: Zach Marshall OR Deakon Tonielli

Depth: Brady Preiskorn

Jalen Hoffman won the MVP of the spring game, but he's not going to surplant Max Bredeson. But the way Hoffman caught the ball, he could see some run at tight end. Both Marlin Klein and Hogan Hansen are proven, but the depth past them is anyone's game.

Offensive Line:

Starters (L-R): Evan Link, Giovanni El-Hadi, Greg Crippen, Nathan Efobi, Andrew Sprague

Backups: Andrew Babalola, Brady Norton, Jake Guarnera, Lawrence Hattar, Blake Frazier

Depth: Avery Gach, Ty Haywood, Connor Jones, Kaden Strayhorn, Luke Hamilton, Ben Roebuck

Sherrone Moore hinted that El-Hadi, Crippen, and Sprague are starters, but the LT and RG positions are up for grabs. Personally, I like Link inside, but he is getting run at LT. I think Link and Efobi get the first chance to start for the Wolverines. But if they falter, look for true freshman Andrew Babalola or transfer Brady Norton to be next in line.

Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

