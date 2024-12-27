Nick Saban blasts Ohio State fans for obsession with Michigan, says they need 'therapy'
Ohio State is still in the hunt for a national championship as the Buckeyes prep for a Rose Bowl matchup with Oregon on Jan. 1, but you'd never know it by the mood within the fanbase. Of course, all of the angst in Columbus is surrounding the fact that the Buckeyes dropped a fourth straight game against the Wolverines back on Nov. 30. Worse yet, Ohio State lost that game as a three touchdown favorite to a Michigan team that had been fighting to become bowl eligible in Week 11 against Northwestern.
The loss to Michigan brought Ryan Day's overall record to 1-4 against the Wolverines, something that is unacceptable in a rivalry like this. While a good portion of the Buckeye fanbase is reserving judgement until the season comes to an end, there are some who want Day gone regardless of what happens in the College Football Playoff.
Speaking with ESPN's Pat McAfee on Friday, former Alabama head coach Nick Saban took aim at the Buckeye fan base, calling out thir 'psychotic obsession' with Michigan.
“You know, we’ve kind of gotten on their, sort of, fans a little bit. But, you know, these Ohio State fans? You know, they’ve got a psychotic obsession with Michigan and they need to go get therapy or something to try to get it fixed,” Saban said. “They have a chance to win the national championship and here you are, you know, and nobody’s excited about their opportunity to play because they, you know, lost to Michigan, which was a tough game and they lost the game, probably, by some of the mistakes that they made. Those are correctable things.”
There's no doubt that the Buckeye faithful will take issue with Saban's comments, but the rest of the country will likely agree with his hilarious assessment of that fanbase.
