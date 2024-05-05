Former Michigan Linebacker Obinna Ezeh Dead At 36
Former Michigan Wolverines linebacker Obi Ezeh has died at the age of 36. Both Ezeh's mother and the University of Michigan confirmed the sad news.
"We are saddened to hear about the passing of former Wolverine linebacker Obi Ezeh. Our prayers go out to his family, friends, and former teammates. May he rest in peace," Michigan football said on Twitter.
Ezeh's mother delivered a very heartfelt message via Facebook.
"My very own!" My Obi. My #2. My heart. My father's heart. My quiet giant. Grand child of an elephant. Journey well to your maker. My Obinna Ezeh, you will always be in my heart my beloved son," she wrote.
Ezeh spent five seasons with the Wolverines. While in Ann Arbor, Ezeh racked up 293 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and two interceptions in 49 games.
Ezeh went undrafted but signed with the Washington Redskins. He was then waived several weeks after being signed.