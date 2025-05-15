Ohio lawmaker comes up with another crazy bill proposal for Ohio State football
Ohio lawmakers have been coming up with a few different ideas for their beloved Ohio State Buckeyes. Last season, Ohio State Rep. Josh Williams introduced a bill that would make flag planting in Ohio Stadium a felony. Of course, that stemmed from the 2024 iteration of 'The Game' between Michigan and Ohio State. Following the Wolverines' stunning win over the Buckeyes, Michigan ran to midfield with the 'M' flag to plant, but the Wolverines were greeted by angry Ohio State players -- chaos followed.
But that was just the start of bills centering Ohio State football.
Now with Ohio State and Texas' Week 1 game set to air on Fox at Noon for the 'Big Noon Kickoff' a different lawmaker has an idea. Rep. Tex Fischer wants to ban Ohio State games from being played at Noon -- yes, you read that correctly.
Outside of the rivalry game with Michigan, which is traditionally played at noon ET, it would prevent a game from beginning before 3:30 p.m. when a state university is involved. The other way to get a noon kick banned in the state of Ohio, according to this bill, is if both teams are ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll. And if you break the proposed law? A hefty $10 million fine.
While it's hard to argue that the Buckeyes and Longhorns shouldn't be a primetime game, the Big Noon Kickoff on Fox is one of the most-watched programs on Saturdays -- especially when two top-five teams play. The Wolverines vs. Buckeyes is typically the biggest watch of the season and that is always at Noon.
Maybe the Ohio State lawmakers, and fans, will continue to come up with these different proposals, but one thing should always stay true: The Game to be played at Noon.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan or Ohio State: Analysts are split on Michigan football landing 5-star prospect
Michigan Basketball: Where Danny Wolf, Yaxel Lendeborg are projected in post-lottery NBA mock draft
Where Michigan football ranks in post-spring Big Ten Power Rankings
Joel Klatt on Michigan football's latest sign-stealing saga: 'Something's coming and it's likely very large'
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson