Ohio State fans celebrate ex-Michigan running back being waived by Jets
Fans of the Ohio State Buckeyes haven't been able to celebrate a win over Michigan in the rivalry since the days before COVID. Therefore, parts of their fanbase have resorted to other measures to make up for the team they root for being defeated by Michigan in The Game for the past four years.
One of those measures included spending a large part of their lives hoping the NCAA would drop "the hammer" on Michigan after their findings during the Connor Stalions scouting scheme investigation. Now that their hopes and dreams of the NCAA granting their dying wish of stripping the Wolverines of their 2023 national title and three straight Big Ten titles are over, some Buckeye fans have resorted to mocking a former Michigan player who has a 4-0 record against the Scarlet and Gray.
This week, Senior Writer at The Athletic Zack Rosenblatt reported Donovan Edwards was being waived by the New York Jets, despite leading the team in rushing during the preseason.
A day later, it was reported that Edwards was being signed to the Washington Commanders practice squad as he will get an opportunity in DC to show whether he can work his way up into the league on a 53-man NFL roster.
When it was first reported Edwards was being waived by the Jets, some OSU fans, for whatever reason, felt the need to take shots at him in various ways.
Clearly, these Ohio State fans lack perspective on how difficult it actually is to make it to the NFL, let alone to be able to sustain a long career at the highest level of football. There seems to be not only pent up frustration from the Wolverines kicking their team's teeth in the past four years, but also the fact that their former running backs coach, Tony Alford, was able to reel in the nation's No. 1 back in the class of 2026 in Savion Hiter.
Someone should let these OSU fans know that flailing in desperation on social media isn't going to make Hiter change his mind. And if Hiter were to flip down the road for whatever reason, it is doubtful that he would ever be influenced by a fanbase who thinks they have lost to Michigan four straight times due to signs instead of being physically manhandled at the line of scrimmage.
Maybe this is just another one of those offseason victories the Buckeye fans are trying to salvage as they can pretend it's a win over Michigan. With the way the past four years have gone, it's hard to blame them for trying to grab at any moral victory they can make up in their heads. Or maybe they are still having nightmares from Edwards' 216-yard, two-touchdown performance in 2022 at the Horseshoe when Blake Corum was injured.
Whatever the case may be, it's clear the OSU fanbase needs a win on the field from their team in this rivalry soon to avoid breaking altogether. Or, maybe it's already too late for that.