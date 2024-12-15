Ohio State fan(s) continue to find new excuses as to why Michigan beat the Buckeyes
For the fourth year running, Michigan defeated the Buckeyes. But the 2024 version was much sweeter for Wolverine fans since Michigan went into the game as 20-point underdogs which was the biggest spread in the history of the rivalry. But Michigan was the clear better team on that Saturday afternoon in Columbus. The Wolverines, for the fourth year in a row, dominated in the trenches on both sides of the football and defeated Ohio State, 13-10.
The one-time proud fanbase isn't so proud right now. Buckeye fans want Ryan Day gone and the team, along with fans, are still trying to figure out how Michigan has beaten Ohio State four years in a row. It was either snowing, or windy, the Ohio State players had the flu, or Connor Stalions cheated, but in 2024, there are always new reasons to pop up to explain how the then 6-5 Wolverines beat the then one-loss Buckeyes.
This time, a fan went to Ohio State's 247Sports' site called 'BuckNuts' and shared a whole new reason as to why the Wolverines figured out how to stop Ohio State's prolific offense. It all apparently started when former Buckeye offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson recruited Sherrone Moore as a player. Now that Wilson is no longer with Ohio State, apparently Moore called and contracted Wilson to help Michigan stop the Ohio State offense.
"Take this for what its worth. I rarely have much to share. Recently, I was told by someone in Tulsa that when Kevin [Wilson] was let go, he was contacted by Sherrone Moore to help him with the Ohio State game. He only had a few days but contracted Kevin to look over the game plan seeing how it was pretty much his offense from 2017-2022 under Day and Meyer. Whatever was shared must have worked. The rest is history!
"Can't say much to the source but if you care to remember Kevin Wilson recruited Sherrone Moore to Oklahoma out of High School. And he recruited a good number of players on this team as the Offensive Coordinator. Could he now be headed to Xichigan [Michigan] as an analyst or coach? What are your thoughts?"
Michigan beating Ohio State had nothing to do with Chip Kelly and Ryan Day's philosophy of running the football straight at Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant. Nor did it have anything to do with Will Howard turning the ball over, or missing two field goals, not winning the rushing battle, or being the more physical team.
