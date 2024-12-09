Ohio State fans go on the attack after Kirk Herbstreit's son commits to Michigan
It has been an absolutely brutal stretch for Ohio State fans. Following the 13-10 loss to Michigan back on Nov. 30, the Buckeye "faithful" have spent nearly every day since calling for a replacement for head coach Ryan Day. The nonstop complaining from Ohio State fans led to speculation that Urban Meyer might be interested in returning to Columbus to help save the Buckeyes from Michigan. But as the rumors began to grow, Meyer set the record straight by saying he has no interest in coaching again.
"It has come to my attention that there are reports speculating my return to the sidelines in Columbus. While I thoroughly enjoyed my seven seasons as head coach at THE Ohio State University, I have no interest in coaching again. I will always be a Buckeye and have full confidence in Ryan Day, his staff, and every player that puts on the Scarlet and Gray," said Meyer, viaTim May of Lettermen Row.
With Meyer shooting down the rumors, Buckeye fans turned to the College Football Playoff as their last shot at happiness in 2024. After all, even with a brutal loss to Michigan, there's still a chance that Ryan Day could work himself back into the good graces of Ohio State fans by winning it all. But as the Playoff seeding was announced on Sunday, Buckeye fans were once again seeing red.
During the College Football Playoff selection show on ESPN, it was revealed that Ohio State would be hosting a home playoff game as the No. 6 seed. Shortly after that announcement, the panel asked ESPN analyst (and former Ohio State QB) Kirk Herbstreit to offer his thoughts.
"After the way Ohio State's season ended against Michigan, I don't know if it wouldn't have been better to Ohio State to go on the road to get away from their home crowd that will be booing after their third down not converting. And if the punter comes out, booing Ryan Day. They'll have to rally and have a good start to that game, or it could turn sideways with the home crowd, in my opinion."
Herbstreits assessment of the situation in Columbus, particularly as it relates to the fans, did not go over well among Ohio State's fanbase. But things would get even worse in the coming days, as it was announced that Herbstreit's son was committing to the University of Michigan.
As expected, Ohio State fans didn't take the news well.
Given his brutal honesty about Ohio State's fan base, coupled with the fact that his son just committed to the University of Michigan, it's safe to say that the Buckeye faithful aren't all that fond of Herbstreit at the moment.
