BREAKING: Michigan Football adds another '25 QB to the fold, son of Kirk Herbstreit

BREAKING: Class of 2025 QB Chase Herbstreit has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’2 195 QB joins Bryce Underwood as the 2nd scholarship QB in the Wolverines ‘25 Class



Is the son of former Ohio State QB Kirk Herbstreit



“Go Blue!”https://t.co/CdHbzEeKB1 pic.twitter.com/gwg2GdSQP7