BREAKING: Michigan Football adds another '25 QB to the fold, son of Kirk Herbstreit
Michigan just about has its 2025 class in the fold, but the Wolverines are searching for a few more players to fill out their class. Michigan has its eye on five-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood who is a current Alabama commit, along with a couple of others.
But on Sunday, it was announced Michigan is adding another quarterback to the team. Five-star Bryce Underwood won't be the only quarterback coming in as a true freshman. Chase Herbstreit, the son of Ohio State quarterback and ESPN commentator, Kirk Herbstreit.
The 6-foot-2 quarterback hails out of Cincinnati (OH) St. Xavier and according to 247Sports, Herbstreit is not ranked. The only site that has Herbstreit ranked is On3 which has him as a three-star recruit. But ESPN, 247Sports, or Rivals do.
It does not appear Herbstreit has any offers, which means he's likely a preferred walk-on for Michigan.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football offensive coordinator big board, who the Wolverines should target
Report: Michigan to battle a surprise team in efforts to land '25 5-star OL Ty Haywood
Sherrone Moore talks Bryce Underwood, Andrew Babalola, other Michigan 2025 signees