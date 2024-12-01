Ohio State's Jack Sawyer loses his mind over Michigan planting the Block M flag
Talk about a tough afternoon for Ohio State's Jack Sawyer. Although the Buckeye defense did enough to keep Ohio State in the game, Michigan's defense just wouldn't allow the Buckeyes to find any rhythm offensively. The end result was a 13-10 victory for the Wolverines, notching Michigan's fourth consecutive win in the rivalry.
At the conclusion of the game, Michigan looked to replicate its postgame celebration from 2022 by planting the Block M flag on the 50 yard line. But unlike 2022, a whole host of Buckeyes remained on the field and attempted to prevent that from happening. Sawyer was squarely in the mix, chirping and attempting to rip away the flag. As the staff tried to get him off of the field, a local radio station caught Sawyer losing his mind at what was playing out in front of him.
**Warning: Strong language
While that reaction is certainly going to be amusing to Michigan fans, it speaks to just how brutal of a loss this is for Ohio State. Guys like Sawyer passed on the NFL after last year for one more shot at beating the Wolverines - something no player on the current roster has ever done. And while the belief heading into this year's matchup was that the Buckeyes would win convincingly, the reality is that it was more of the same. With the loss, Sawyer - along with all of the other veterans - will officially end their careers at Ohio State without ever experiencing a win over Michigan.
