Ohio State opens as a MASSIVE favorite over Michigan
While recruiting success has created a lot of hype and excitement for the folks in Ann Arbor regarding the 2025 season, the reality is that the on-field product in 2024 has been less than stellar. At 5-5, the Wolverines have just two more opportunities to become bowl eligible by securing a sixth win. The first (and best) opportunity will come this weekend against Northwestern, another program that has struggled mightily in 2024. The last opportunity will come the following weekend on the road against Ohio State, where the Wolverines open as a whopping 23.5 point underdog.
Given Michigan's struggles on both sides of the ball, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see the Buckeyes cover the massive spread on Nov. 30. But unlike previous years before the 2021 season, the Wolverines aren't intimidated by the prospect of playing in Columbus as a massive underdog. In fact, they're embracing it. Not only is Michigan currently riding a three-game winning streak over Ohio State, but one of those wins came in the Horseshoe during the 2022 season where the Wolverines left Columbus with a dominant 22-point victory (45-23).
Even Michigan fans will admit that it's going to take a more than just a hope and a prayer to get the win this year against Ohio State, but it's not like Michigan is void of talent. Senior running back Donovan Edwards had his legendary game against the Buckeyes in the Horseshoe back in 2022, and the Michigan defense is full of future first-round selections - particularly on the defensive front.
Although the smart money is obviously on Ohio State, the Wolverines have no intention of rolling over and giving up momentum in this rivalry without a fight.
How to watch Ohio State vs. Michigan
Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
Time: Noon ET
Channel: FOX
Location: Ohio Stadium — Columbus, Ohio
