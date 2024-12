Ohio State social media team mocked for recent posts to Twitter/X

With this video, Ohio State is either acknowledging:



1. They fully expect Tennessee fans to take over their stadium Saturday

2. They fully expect Ohio State fans to boo Ryan Day if things go bad



Neither of these are a good thing πŸ€¦β€β™‚οΈπŸ€¦β€β™‚οΈ https://t.co/8rFnxWz6Fn