Ohio State social media team mocked for recent posts to Twitter/X
It has certainly been a rough stretch for the Ohio State football program and its fanbase. It began with a brutal 13-10 loss to Michigan back on Nov. 30, the Buckeyes' fourth consecutive loss to the Wolverines since the 2021 season. Following the game, Michigan added insult to injury by planting the Block M flag at the 50-yard line at Ohio Stadium, leading to an all-out brawl between the two programs at midfield.
Roughly two weeks after that loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes were hit with another massive embarrassment that made national news. Ohio state Rep. Josh Williams introduced a bill that would make it a felony to plant a flag at midfield in Ohio Stadium. The bill stated that, "No person shall plant a flagpole with a flag attached to it in the center of the football field at Ohio stadium of the Ohio State University on the day of a college football competition, whether before, during, or after the competition. Whoever violates this section is guilty of a felony of the fifth degree."
Not only was the idea of the bill met with criticism on a national level, the majority of Ohio State fans were also embarrassed by the lawmakers attempt.
Although ridicule of the proposed bill has died down a bit in recent days, Ohio State's social media team has kept the Buckeyes squarely in the crosshairs of the critics by some odd posts to Twitter/X. With Ohio State planning to host Tennessee for the first round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday, the folks in Columbus are calling for all fans to wear scarlet to Ohio Stadium. While the request is a reasonable one, the way they chose to present that request on Twitter raised some eyebrows... and added to the ongoing embarrassment.
Just so we're clear here: Yes, that's a chicken wearing a pearl necklace and some sort of red blanket/scarf with the words, "I got my red dress on tonight." Maybe I'm not fully up to date on whatever piece of pop culture this may be referring to, but I know it didn't go over well with the Buckeye faithful.
Once again, the embarrassment didn't end there. Later that same day, the OSU social media team rolled out a reminder video to all Buckeye fans asking them to be at their best on Saturday against the Vols. Along with a spelling error in the post itself, the video was met with ridicule from both Ohio State and non-Ohio State fans.
For Michigan fans, this has no doubt been a glorious stretch in the rivalry with Ohio State. Not only have the Wolverines come out on top in the last four consecutive meetings, but the ongoing suffering and embarrassment of the Buckeye fanbase has only added to the enjoyment by those who bleed Maize and Blue.
