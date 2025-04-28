On3 warns that Michigan's QB play in 2025 could look similar to 2024 'for a little while'
The Michigan Wolverines came far short of achieving their goals in 2024. Although finishing the season with back-to-back wins over Ohio State and Alabama was certainly huge, the reality is that an 8-5 season isn't good enough in Ann Arbor.
Looking ahead to 2025, the expectation is that Michigan will improve. Much of that belief is based on the fact that the Wolverines have made significant improvements to the offense, mainly when it comes to QB Bryce Underwood and OC Chip Lindsey. The Wolverines struggled mightily in both areas last season, and the addition of a five-star QB and experienced OC seems to address two major needs.
With a solid defensive unit in place, along with an improved offense in 2025, On3 placed the Wolverines at No. 17 in it's latest post-spring top 25.
Here's what On3 had to say about Michigan's place at No. 17:
"If Michigan’s offense can be even slightly above-average, then I have the Wolverines ranked too low. It appears freshman QB may have to be the day-one starter, which wasn’t the original plan. If he needs some time to develop, then it could look like last year for a little while. If he immediately lives up to his recruiting hype, then Michigan becomes a title contender again."
If Underwood is indeed the Week 1 starter, it's certainly possible that we could see some growing pains during the 2025 campaign. Growing pains are one thing, but there's zero chance the QB production in 2025 looks anything like what we saw last year. The Wolverines added more talent and experience to that position during the offseason, along with adding an experienced QB coach/OC to the mix.
It's a pretty safe bet that Michigan's offense will improve in 2025 from where it was in 2024. But the amount of improvement will certainly play a massive role in whether or not the Wolverines are part of the playoff picture in the end.
