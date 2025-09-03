One element of Bryce Underwood's game that could make him unstoppable
Bryce Underwood's debut as the starting quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines went about as well as anyone could have hoped. Not only did he set a new record for passing yards by a true freshman in their debut, but he also avoided the kind of costly mistakes that can often shake a young quarterback's confidence. By the time the clock hit 0:00 on Saturday night, Underwood had completed 21 of 31 attempts for 251 yards and a touchdown.
Beyond the stats, Underwood's mechanics looked nearly flawless, and the velocity with which the ball left his hand made waves on a national level. Analysts from across the country took notice—not just of his numbers, but of his poise, precision, and arm strength. From top to bottom, Underwood lived up to the hype that comes with being the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class.
And while his throwing ability is clearly impressive, fans didn't even get to see one of the most dangerous elements of his game—his ability to run.
As a senior at Belleville, Underwood threw for over 2,500 yards and 32 touchdowns, while also rushing for more than 600 yards and six touchdowns. That dual-threat ability adds another dimension to an already elite skillset. At 6-4, 228 pounds, Underwood poses a unique challenge for any defense trying to contain him. While Michigan likely wants to minimize his exposure to potential injury by having him run the ball, there's no doubt his legs will become a key factor as the Wolverines navigate a tough schedule ahead.
Michigan faces one of its biggest early-season tests this weekend, traveling for a primetime matchup against No. 18 Oklahoma. It marks the Wolverines' first-ever trip to Norman and their first shot at securing a true road win over an SEC opponent in program history. And while Underwood has already proven he can do plenty of damage with his arm, his running ability could be the difference-maker for Michigan this weekend and in the weeks ahead.
