Opening Line: Texas a near-touchdown favorite over Michigan football
With the season-openers for No. 9 Michigan and No. 4 Texas in the rearview mirror, oddsmakers are trending towards the Longhorns and away from the Wolverines ahead of their massive showdown in Week 2.
In its reveal of opening lines for the next week of college football, Circa Sports listed Texas (1-0) as a five-point favorite over Michigan (1-0) in Ann Arbor. In the hours following the release of opening lines, the Longhorns quickly climbed to a 6.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel.
Prior to Michigan's 30-10 win over Fresno State and Texas' 52-0 victory over Colorado State, the lookahead line for the game between the Longhorns and Wolverines sat at 3.5 in favor of Texas. It's clear that the season-opening performances by both teams has had an impact on oddsmakers outlook for the game.
All eyes will be on Ann Arbor next weekend, with Michigan-Texas drawing both Fox's Big Noon Kickoff and ESPN's College GameDay for the Top 10 matchup. Kickoff between the Wolverines and Longhorns is scheduled for Noon ET on Fox.
