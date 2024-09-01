Michigan Football sets new Big Ten record with win against Fresno State
Not only was Saturday night's matchup between No. 9 Michigan and Fresno State the first-ever meeting between the two programs, the night was also historic for another impressive reason. By defeating the Bulldogs by a score of 30-10, the Michigan Football program is now up to 29 straight regular season wins dating to the 2021 season. Those 29 consecutive wins are the most by any Big Ten team in conference history, with the previous record of 28 set by Michigan from 1901-03 and tied by Ohio State from 2005-07.
Michigan's last regular season loss occurred on Oct. 30, 2021 against the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing. Although the Wolverines would go on to win the Big Ten Championship and claim a spot in the College Football Playoff that year, the 37-33 loss is still a small blemish on an otherwise incredible three-year stretch.
Here are a few other impressive notes following Saturday's win over Fresno State:
- U-M has won 23 straight contests at Michigan Stadium, the third-longest streak in U-M history and longest since 1969-73 under Bo Schembechler
- The Wolverines are 119-23-3 in season openers all-time, with an 8-2 mark over the last 10 seasons and a 1-0 mark under Moore.
- Saturday's victory over Fresno State was the 119th home opener win in U-M history. Michigan has a 101-15-2 record in home openers.
- The Wolverines have won 11 consecutive night games
