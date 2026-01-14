Pair of Michigan defensive backs depart for SEC schools

On Tuesday (Jan. 13), two Michigan defensive backs committed to their new schools after entering the transfer portal. Both of the student-athletes decided to find a new home inside the SEC.

Here is who left and where they went.

Elijah Dotson

On Tuesday night, Allen Trieu of 247Sports reported that Dotson is heading to Missouri to play for the Tigers next fall.

After being recruited as a safety, Dotson played corner for the Wolverines as a true freshman in 2025. He finished the season with 11 tackles and an interception, which came against Central Michigan on Sept. 13.

A four-star recruit in the class of 2025, Dotson prepped at Belleville High School with current Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood. He had offers from Pittsburgh, Penn State, Michigan State and Tennessee, among others.

High School Scouting Report (via Allen Trieu)

Has played a little of everything from safety, corner, receiver, return man and some wildcat quarterback in high school. Has above average size and plays physically. Will put his face in the action in run support and will get his hands on receivers if playing man-to-man. Violent striker who delivered even more impact as a tackler his senior year. Receiver background helps in his ball skills. Versatile and can play deep in the secondary or come into the box as well as match-up one on one with slots and tight ends. Most likely projection is safety, but it is not out of the question a school could try him as a big corner. Track background speaks to his athleticism and has enough straight line speed to recover and run down plays. Could really play receiver for some schools as well. Has a great combination of size, ball skills, physicality and instincts that project him as an impact player in college. Finished with a strong senior year and played well in national 7-on-7s against top competition.

TJ Metcalf

On Tuesday, Metcalf also departed for an SEC school, as Pete Nakos of On3 reported that he is heading to Tennessee.

Metcalf opened his college career in the SEC at Arkansas for two seasons. While with the Razorbacks, he totaled 11 starts in the secondary with 72 tackles and 10 pass breakups.

In 2025, Metcalf led the Wolverine secondary with 58 total tackles, one interception and four pass breakups from the safety position.