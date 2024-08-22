'Peanut butter and jelly': Michigan football's Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant don new nickname
Forming the best defensive tackle combo in all of college football, Michigan's dynamic duo of Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant will give opposing offensive line nightmares during the upcoming 2024 season.
Graham and Grant have been named to various preseason award and All-American watchlists leading up to the 2024 season, and there's a solid chance both juniors hear their names called in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Speaking with Big Ten Network during its visit to Michigan's fall camp on Tuesday, Graham and Grant discussed how they compliment one another in the defensive interior, and may have conjured up a new nickname for themselves in the process.
"Kind of like peanut butter and jelly," Graham told BTN's Ashley Adamson. "We work off each other, we both have our own strengths that we use. I know some of his strengths, he knows mine, so I feel like it's really easy to play off each other. Plus, with the edge guys that we have on the edge, it only makes it easier for us to do what we want to do."
Grant concurred with his counterpart, and praised Graham's study habits and ability to identify what opposing offenses are trying to do.
"Like he said, we're peanut butter and jelly," Grant said. "One of [Graham's] strengths that I think he's really good at is football I.Q. Really smart, smart guy. At practice, he be calling out the plays and the offense is just looking like, 'What are you doing?' He already knows the plays, so pretty good."
Graham returns after starting all 13 games in which he played as a sophomore last season. He totaled 35 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and three sacks a season ago. Grant, meanwhile, started five out of 15 games but was a steady part of the Wolverines' defensive line rotation in 2023. He finished with 29 tackles, five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks last season.
With that duo leading the way, Michigan could have the best defensive line in all of college football. The Wolverines may not be as deep at the position as they were a season ago, with defensive tackle Kris Jenkins and defensive ends Jaylen Harrell and Braiden McGregor off to the NFL, but the starting unit could be even better with senior Josaiah Stewart and junior Derrick Moore coming off the edge.
"We don't have the depth that we had last year, but just knowing that we've got to get our young guys together, get in shape, all the little details are still the same," Grant said. "We're going to be a tough, fast defense. The culture hasn't changed, the way we prepare and get ready."
Last season, the Wolverines were able to utilize a deep rotation along the defensive line with little-to-no dropoff from the starters to the No. 2s on the depth chart. Michigan won't have a guy like Grant coming off the bench in 2024, but will have another highly talented tackle in Rayshaun Benny, who returns following an injury against Alabama in the Rose Bowl game. Grant pointed out several younger guys who have turned heads in fall camp as well.
"First, starting off with the defensive lineman — Enow Etta," he said. "He's been doing a really good job, moving from the outside to the inside, gaining a couple pounds. He's in the 300 club now, so that's good. Enow Etta, Trey Pierce, Ike Iwunnah — some of the guys on the defensive line that are really going to be mean. So, they've been stepping up pretty good."
After being coordinated by Mike Macdonald in 2021 and Jesse Minter the last two seasons, Michigan's defense is now in the hands of its third coordinator in four seasons. Fortunately, Wink Martindale was Macdonald's and Minter's mentor with the Baltimore Ravens prior to their venture into college football, and the Wolverines will be operating the same defensive scheme under Martindale's direction.
"It's all basically going to be the same scheme, but obviously different coordinators have there own spin to it, whatever that may mean, Graham said. "Coach Wink definitely has his own spin to it. He'll see stuff he likes throughout the game and call that accordingly, so we're just going to trust what he calls and play the way we've been playing."
