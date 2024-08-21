Bowl Projections: ESPN predicts Michigan Football's postseason fate in 2024
Coming off three straight Big Ten championships, three consecutive trips to the College Football Playoff and a national championship in 2023, Michigan football has enjoyed a resurgence back into the highest tier of college football over the past three seasons.
Will that continue as the Wolverines enter a new era under head coach Sherrone Moore? Michigan returns one of the nation's top defenses this fall, but that group will be coached by an entirely new staff on that side of the football. Offensively, questions abound with an all-new starting offensive line and a new starting quarterback. Tight end Colston Loveland and running back Donovan Edwards are back as a pair of go-to playmakers for the Wolverines, but U-M also lost it's top two wide receivers from a season ago as well.
With all that, Michigan is expected to take a step backward with a tough schedule that features matchups against preseason No. 4 Texas, No. 23 USC and No. 3 Oregon at home, as well as road trips to No. 2 Ohio State and to the West Coast in a rematch with national runner-up Washington. With all those circumstances under consideration, ESPN's college football reporter duo of Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach each predicted the Wolverines to fall short of a fourth straight trip to the College Football Playoff, despite the expansion to a 12-team field.
In their projections for all 36 bowls games this season, both Bonagura and Schlabach have Michigan slated in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against an SEC opponent in Orlando, Fla. Bonagura matches the Wolverines up against preseason No. 6 Ole Miss, while Schlabach sees the Wolverines squaring off with preseason No. 15 Tennessee. Schlabach noted that he did consider Michigan for an at-large selection into the CFP.
While this would no doubt be a disappointing outcome for the Wolverines in 2024, considering all the talent they return defensively in guys like Will Johnson, Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant and others, it speaks to just how much turnover has occurred in Ann Arbor this offseason. It's also a testament to just how difficult life will be in the new Big Ten Conference, which adds Oregon, USC, Washington and UCLA this season.
There's evidence Michigan is already adjusting to those changes on the recruiting trail, where Moore has the Wolverines with the No. 12-ranked class in the nation roughly four months ahead of National Signing Day. Should it hold through to signing day, Michigan's current average player rating of 92.01 projects as a Top 10 class, and would be a higher per player average than any of former head coach Jim Harbaugh's recruiting classes.
The Wolverines open the 2024 season by hosting Fresno State on Aug. 31 (7:30 p.m. / NBC) at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
USA TODAY ranks Michigan Football below Top 15 for upcoming season
10 Michigan football bold predictions for the 2024 season
Major update on Michigan Football's quarterback battle
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI