Michigan 'standing out' for the third-leading tackler on Memphis in 2025
In this story:
With Michigan's staff fully in place for the 2026 season, the Wolverines can kick recruiting both their own roster and the transfer portal into full gear. Some top-end talent has already been plucked away, but it's not too late for Kyle Whittingham's staff to salvage the portal.
RELATED: Michigan transfer portal tracker: Every player coming in and out of the program in 2026
Michigan has one player committed, which happened on Tuesday, and it appears the Wolverines are in a good place with a hard-hitting defensive back. Memphis DB Chris Bracy has announced there are six schools that are standing out to him.
Bracy is looking at Michigan, Clemson, Houston, Mississippi State, Iowa, and Arkansas.
Bracy started at safety for the Tigers this season and played in 758 snaps. It was his first season with Memphis after playing two years at UAB. Bracy will have two years of eligibility remaining after redshirting his sophomore season at UAB.
More on Bracy and his 2025 season
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound safety was third high on Memphis this season, racking up 81 tackles. He was also third on the team with 9.5 TFLs. Bracy picked off one pass for the Tigers.
Looking at Pro Football Focus, Bracy had a 67.7 defensive grade and a 51.4 cover grade. His fantastic 91.3 run defense grade led the team and was 10th-high in the entire country. Per PFF, Bracy allowed 33 receptions on 49 targets his way, and he missed 13 tackles on the season.
The Tigers utilized the safety all over on their defense. He lined up in the box for 380 snaps, in the slot for 225 snaps, and at free safety for 148 snaps.
Where Bracy fits in at Michigan
If Bracy came to Ann Arbor, he would likely fit in at safety under the new regime. Michigan returns Brandy Hillman, Mason Curtis, and TJ Metcalf -- who all played safety last season. Metcalf and Curtis both saw run at nickel.
If Rod Moore comes back for another season, using a medical waiver, that could put a damper on Michigan landing a transfer safety, but if Moore decides to pursue the NFL, landing another talented player in the secondary would be a wise idea.
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage fromMichigan Wolverines on SI —
- Michigan lands first transfer portal commitment under Kyle Whittingham
- Key Michigan defender reverses course and heads back to Ann Arbor for 2026
- Michigan football retains massive piece for 2026 season
- Productive transfer CB is set to visit Michigan football
- Michigan captain announces he has medically retired from football
Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop