Michigan 'standing out' for the third-leading tackler on Memphis in 2025

With Michigan's staff fully in place for the 2026 season, the Wolverines can kick recruiting both their own roster and the transfer portal into full gear. Some top-end talent has already been plucked away, but it's not too late for Kyle Whittingham's staff to salvage the portal.

Michigan has one player committed, which happened on Tuesday, and it appears the Wolverines are in a good place with a hard-hitting defensive back. Memphis DB Chris Bracy has announced there are six schools that are standing out to him.

Bracy is looking at Michigan, Clemson, Houston, Mississippi State, Iowa, and Arkansas.

Bracy started at safety for the Tigers this season and played in 758 snaps. It was his first season with Memphis after playing two years at UAB. Bracy will have two years of eligibility remaining after redshirting his sophomore season at UAB.

More on Bracy and his 2025 season

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound safety was third high on Memphis this season, racking up 81 tackles. He was also third on the team with 9.5 TFLs. Bracy picked off one pass for the Tigers.

Looking at Pro Football Focus, Bracy had a 67.7 defensive grade and a 51.4 cover grade. His fantastic 91.3 run defense grade led the team and was 10th-high in the entire country. Per PFF, Bracy allowed 33 receptions on 49 targets his way, and he missed 13 tackles on the season.

The Tigers utilized the safety all over on their defense. He lined up in the box for 380 snaps, in the slot for 225 snaps, and at free safety for 148 snaps.

Where Bracy fits in at Michigan

If Bracy came to Ann Arbor, he would likely fit in at safety under the new regime. Michigan returns Brandy Hillman, Mason Curtis, and TJ Metcalf -- who all played safety last season. Metcalf and Curtis both saw run at nickel.

If Rod Moore comes back for another season, using a medical waiver, that could put a damper on Michigan landing a transfer safety, but if Moore decides to pursue the NFL, landing another talented player in the secondary would be a wise idea.