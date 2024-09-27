Pete Thamel gives injury update on Michigan Football's Colston Loveland, Will Johnson
As Michigan football prepares for Saturday's game against Minnesota, ESPN's Pete Thamel gave an update on the status of two of the Wolverines' best players.
During an appearance on 'College Football Live', Thamel said Michigan tight end Colston Loveland will be a "game-time decision" for Michigan against the Golden Gophers, while cornerback Will Johnson is expected to play for the Wolverines. Loveland was held out of last Saturday's game against USC while recovering from a shoulder injury suffered the prior week against Arkansas State, but head coach Sherrone Moore said the tight end was "doing better" this week.
“Yeah, Colston Loveland missed the game after injuring his shoulder the prior week. He’s still going to be questionable for Minnesota,” Thamel said on Tuesday. “They’re testing the range of motion in that shoulder. They’ll see. It’ll be closer to a game-time decision of whether he’ll be able to go on Saturday."
Despite missing the game against USC, Loveland still leads the Wolverines in receptions and receiving yards this season. He recorded 19 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown in what has been a career-best start for the junior through the first three games of the year. Loveland exited the game against Arkansas State after being tackled and landing hard on his shoulder. He returned and caught a pass on Michigan's first play of the second half, but landed on the shoulder again, exited to the locker room, and was ruled 'Out' for the remainder of the game.
As for Johnson, Thamel reports that the Wolverines corner is good to go and will be available against the Golden Gophers. According to CBS' television broadcast of last week's game vs. USC, Johnson was taken to Michigan's locker room and underwent an X-ray exam. This occurred in the second half of the game and the corner did not return. Moore told reporters that Johnson could have come back to play against the Trojans, but he was held out for precautionary reasons.
“The good news for Michigan? Will Johnson left the game, went to the locker room. He’s fine. He’s expected back,” Thamel said.
Johnson has 11 tackles, including a tackle for loss, three pass breakups and two interceptions returned for touchdowns so far this season for the Wolverines. Johnson's 42-yard pick-six against the Trojans was the third of his career, the most ever by a player in Michigan football history. The first such play of his career came last season against Minnesota.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football: Two Wolverine defensive backs rank among best of Week 4
3 Things To Watch: No. 12 Michigan vs. Minnesota
Bowl Projections: Michigan back in College Football Playoff hunt?
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI