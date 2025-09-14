PFF grades, snap counts following Michigan's electric win over Central Michigan
The Wolverines were able to right some wrongs on Saturday. After suffering a loss last weekend against Oklahoma, Michigan took it to Central Michigan to move to 2-1. The Wolverines rolled with a 63-3 win and Michigan looked like its vintage form. The maize and blue ran the ball effectively and threw it with ease. QB Bryce Underwood was allowed to run the offense without training wheels -- it was a thing of beauty.
Defensively, Michigan was dominant. Central Michigan struggled to run or pass the ball against the Wolverines. Michigan's pursuit was great, and the Wolverines tackled better than they had in the last two games.
Following the win, PFF released grades for every player. Here are player grades and snap counts to know.
Top 10 Offensive Players
1. TE Hogan Hansen - 88.6 grade
2. QB Bryce Underwood - 82.0 grade
3. RB Justice Haynes - 78.4 grade
4. RB Jordan Marshall - 76.5 grade
5. RG Jake Guarnera - 71.5 grade
5. C Greg Crippen - 71.5 grade
7. RB Japser Parker - 70.2 grade
8. RT Andrew Sprague - 69.1 grade
9. LT Blake Frazier - 67.5 grade
10. TE Max Bredeson - 66.7 grade
Bottom Five Offensive Players
1. TE Zach Marshall - 53.0 grade
2. RG Ben Roebuck - 53.7 grade
3. LT Evan Link - 53.8 grade
4. TE Marlin Klein - 55.8 grade
5. C Kaden Strayhorn - 55.9 grade
Top 10 Defensive Players
1. CB Elijah Dotson - 91.4 grade
2. DT Rayshaun Benny - 86.4 grade
3. DT Tre Williams - 81.9 grade
4. LB Ernest Hausmann - 79.0 grade
5. LB Cole Sullivan - 77.4 grade
6. FS Jacob Oden - 76.6 grade
7. FS Brandyn Hillman - 76.1 grade
8. Edge Derrick Moore - 75.9 grade
9. DT Trey Pirece - 75.2 grade
10. LB Jimmy Rolder - 73.6 grade
Bottom Five Defensive Players
1. DT Enow Etta - 58.3 grade
2. FS Jordan Young - 58.6 grade
3. FS Jaden Mangham - 59.4 grade
4. CB Jayden Sanders - 64.3 grade
5. CB Jo'Ziah Edmond - 65.2 grade
Snap Counts To Know
TE Marlin Klein didn't start, but he did get the most reps of any TE with 37 snaps. Klein did not play last weekend at Oklahoma.
QB Jadyn Davis played in 16 snaps, and Jake Garcia saw six snaps in relief duty.
WR Fredrick Moore saw seven snaps and had the eighth-most snaps of any Michigan WR. Moore's spot on the depth chart appears to be falling. Both Kendrick Bell and Jamar Browder saw more snaps than the junior.
OT Ty Haywood made his debut with six snaps.
CB Jayden Sanders started in place of Zeke Berry and had the most snaps of any defensive player with 39.
CB Shamari Earls made his debut with 12 snaps.
DT Manuel Beigel had the fifth-most snaps on the defense with 29.
LBs Jimmy Rolder (33) and Cole Sullivan (32) had the second and third most snaps.
Freshman safety Kainoa Winston made his debut and recorded 11 snaps.
