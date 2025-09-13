Watch: Michigan freshman WR scores first career touchdown
After a Week 2 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners, the Michigan Wolverines hosted the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Big House. The Wolverines got off to an extremely hot start, taking a 21-0 lead over the Chippewas early in the second quarter. The Wolverines got the ball back after a huge stop on fourth down, and Michigan's offense got right back to work.
After taking over possession on the Chippewas 34-yard line, Bryce Underwood handed it off to Justice Haynes for an 11-yard gain before Underwood tossed it to true freshman wide receiver Andrew Marsh on an end around, and he took it 23 yards for his first career touchdown.
Watch the four-star's first touchdown:
Marsh was a four-star recruit in the 2025 class and ranked as the No. 82 recruit and No. 13 receiver in the country according to 247 Sports. He was the Wolverines' highest-rated pass catcher in their 2025 freshman class.
Here's Gabe Brooks' scouting report on Marsh coming out of high school:
Explosive, productive receiver with a lean, wiry-strong build and impressive athletic markers in high jump, vertical, and broad jump categories. Frequent big-play merchant thanks largely to slippery strength and athleticism in run-after-catch situations. Unorthodox in gait and play style, but fights through tackles and maintains balance to get extra yardage despite a slighter frame. Long-striding runner with some build-up speed. Owns early high school 400-meter times in the low 50.00s. High jumped 6-4 as a junior. Big vertical and broad numbers reflect go-get-it ability in contested scenarios. Above average route-leveraging for this stage of development. Finds ways to slip multiple defenders with unique deceleration / acceleration acumen combined with balance and body control. Gained more than 1,100 yards as a junior and enters senior season with 2,400-plus career receiving yards. Adds value as a potential return game option (one punt return TD in 2023). Needs to add some mass and strength to maximize aforementioned RAC playmaking vs. bigger, stronger, faster P4 defenders. High-major receiver prospect who could develop into an impact player with legitimate long-term NFL Draft upside.
The true freshman hasn't played much early in his career, playing eight snaps in the Wolverines' Week 1 victory over New Mexico before seeing just one snap against Oklahoma. However, he's making an impression today and could see more playing time as the season goes on.
More Michigan News:
Staff predictions: Central Michigan vs. Michigan final score
Commits, targets share what they want to see from Michigan against CMU on Saturday
3 predictions: Will Michigan unleash Bryce Underwood against Central Michigan?
3 keys for Michigan this weekend against Central Michigan
Jaden Mangham reflects on transferring to Michigan from MSU: 'I knew it was going to be crazy'
Things to know ahead of Central Michigan vs. Michigan on Saturday