Social media is in awe of Bryce Underwood, Michigan after beating CMU
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Pure domination. That was the theme of Saturday's game between Central Michigan and Michigan, following a Michigan 63-3 win. The Wolverines looked like their classic form from the 2023 season. Michigan unleashed Bryce Underwood and he went crazy through the air and on the ground.
The freshman phenom nearly had 300 yards of total offense by himself in the first half. He came out and led two more drives in the third quarter before Jadyn Davis took the helm at QB. For the game, Underwood threw for 235 yards, one score, and one TD. On the ground, Underwood ran for 114 yards and two scores. Michigan allowing Underwood to utilize his legs added a whole new dynamic to this offense.
The Wolverines accumulated 616 yards in the game, and Michigan's defense did great work as well. Wink Martindale shifted around his defense just a little. Against CMU, Martindale moved LB Jaishawn Barham to edge, and he made his presence felt right away. In the first drive, Barham recorded a sack, and finished with six tackles, two sacks, and two TFLs. Veteran Jimmy Rolder started at LB, next to Ernest Hausmann. Getting Rolder and Cole Sullivan into the game at LB, with Barham at edge, adds another new dimension to the Wolverines' defense.
This was a perfect get-right game for Michigan with Big Ten play looming. The Wolverines have been hampered with injuries -- 14 players were ruled OUT before the game. But Michigan made the most of it on Saturday. Hopefully, the Wolverines can get their team healthy before next week and get some bodies back. Michigan was without starting guards Giovanni El-Hadi and Brady Norton. But Nathan Efobi and Jake Guarnera stepped in and filled in nicely. It would also appear veteran Rod Moore might give it a go next week at Nebraska.
Following the game, social media went nuts over Underwood and Michigan's performance.
