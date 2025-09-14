Things you might not have known about Michigan's huge win over Central Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The Wolverines dominated their way to a big victory on Saturday at home against Central Michigan. Michigan took down the Chippewas, 63-3, and Bryce Underwood was finally unleashed after what appeared to be very conservative playcalling a week ago.
The five-star phenom threw for 235 yards and a score, and added 114 yards and two scores on the ground. Michigan played Underwood for just over two quarters, and then both Jadyn Davis and Jake Garcia had their chance to come in.
The Wolverines' defense was fantastic in the win. Wink Martindale moved Jaishawn Barham to edge for the game, and that experiment worked very well. The athletic linebacker recorded a pair of sacks in the contest.
Here are some post-game notes that you might not have known following the Wolverines' win.
You can read the full game notes below:
• Today's announced attendance of 110,740 marks the 325th consecutive crowd of 100,000-plus at Michigan Stadium.
• The honorary captain for today's game was Jim Brandstatter. A Wolverine offensive guard from 1969-72, Brandstatter was in the U-M Radio Booth from 1979-2021 as the color analyst and later the play-by-play voice of the Maize and Blue.
• U-M improved to 2-1 with today's victory and now heads into conference play with a matchup at Nebraska next weekend (Sept. 20).
• In the fifth meeting between U-M and Central Michigan, and the first since 2013, the Wolverines improved to 5-0 against the Chippewas. Overall, U-M is 37-1 all-time against the Mid-American Conference (MAC), with all 38 contests played at Michigan Stadium.
• True freshman defensive back Jayden Sanders made his first career start at cornerback. Sanders is the first Wolverine to start in the secondary as a true freshman since Will Johnson, who made his first start in the seventh game of the 2022 season at Rutgers.
• On offense, sophomore Jake Guarnera made his first career start at right guard, and tight end Zach Marshall also earned his first start.
• Running back Justice Haynes posted his third consecutive 100-yard game to begin the season, the longest such streak since Blake Corum recorded eight straight 100-yard efforts in 2022.
• Haynes finished with 104 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
• Quarterback Bryce Underwood completed 16 of 25 passes for 235 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He accounted for 339 yards of total offense and three scores.
• Underwood scored the first two rushing touchdowns of his career, a 20-yard run in the second quarter and an 18-yard run in the third. It was the first time a U-M quarterback rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game since JJ McCarthy had two against Oklahoma in 2023.
• In the first half alone, Underwood was responsible for 297 total yards (211 passing, 86 rushing).
• Underwood posted the best rushing game of his young career, finishing with 114 yards on nine carries -- the most by a Michigan quarterback since Devin Gardner ran for 121 yards against Penn State in 2013.
• Wide receiver Semaj Morgan caught a 32-yard touchdown in the first quarter as part of a career-best performance with four receptions for 69 yards.
• Wide receiver Andrew Marsh recorded the first offensive touches of his career and scored his first touchdown. Marsh's first reception came early in the second quarter, a 30-yard pickup. He later scored on a 23-yard reverse.
• Running back Jordan Marshall scored his first career touchdown on a one-yard rush to cap Michigan's 35-point first half. Marshall added a second score, a four-yard rush, on the Wolverines' first offensive drive of the second half.
• Running backs Bryson Kuzdzal and Jasper Parker each scored their first career touchdowns on one-yard runs in the fourth quarter, both in their first appearances in the Michigan backfield.
• Seven different Wolverines scored touchdowns (six rushing, one receiving). In the first half alone, four different players scored rushing touchdowns (Underwood, Haynes, Marsh, J. Marshall).
• Michigan's 35 points and 362 first-half yards were its most since 2022. That year, U-M posted 410 first-half yards against Hawaii and 38 first-half points against UConn in consecutive weeks.
• In total, the Wolverines racked up 616 yards (381 rushing, 235 passing) – their most in a game since 660 against Maryland in 2016 – and 63 points, their highest total since scoring the same number against Northern Illinois in 2021.
• The offense registered eight explosive plays (20-plus yards) – four rushing and four passing.
• In the third quarter of his second career game, defensive back Elijah Dotson intercepted his first career pass.
• Linebacker Troy Bowles forced his first career fumble during a fourth-quarter Central Michigan drive. Manuel Beigel, in his third career game, recovered the fumble -- the first turnover of his career.
• Linebacker Jaishawn Barham tied his career high with two sacks, first set at Indiana in 2023, and Jimmy Rolder tallied six tackles. He and (six tackles) led the Wolverines' defense.
• None of Central Michigan's first five drives netted more than 10 yards or lasted more than six plays. The Wolverines held the Chippewas to 80 total first-half yards, their fewest allowed since limiting UNLV to 60 in 2023.
• Central Michigan managed just one explosive play and 139 total yards – its lowest output since finishing with 127 yards in its final home game of 2024 against Northwestern.
• The Chippewas rushed for 79 yards on 2.4 yards per carry. This season, U-M has allowed just 267 rushing yards (2.6 yards per carry).
• Michigan limited Central Michigan to eight total first downs – its lowest opponent total since giving up eight against Northwestern last season. The Chippewas recorded first downs on just eight of their 11 drives.
