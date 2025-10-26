Wolverine Digest

Predicting where Michigan football ranks in Week 10 AP Top 25 after gritty win vs. Michigan State

The Wolverines are going to rise once again this week.

Another week of college football is in the books and Michigan has just a quarter of its schedule remaining to play in the regular season. The Wolverines entered Week 9 ranked No. 25 in the AP Top 25 Poll, but after a few teams lost below them, on top of a gritty win over Michigan State, Michigan will rise in the rankings.

Teams ahead of Michigan that suffered a loss this week were:

  • (13) Oklahoma
  • (15) Missouri
  • (18) South Florida)
  • (20) LSU
  • (23) Illinois
  • (24) Arizona State

Michigan isn't likely going to go around Oklahoma, but there is a strong chance the Wolverines do go around the other five. Missouri suffered its third loss of the season, and while the Tigers might still be ranked after losing to a good Vanderbilt teams -- it's still a third loss.

My official ranking prediction for Michigan will be for the Wolverines to land in at No. 20 when the new AP Top 25 Poll releases later on Sunday.

Week 9 recap for Michigan

For the fourth year in a row, Michigan took down its in-state rival, Michigan State. On Saturday, the Wolverines took down the Spartans, 31-13, in East Lansing to give MSU its fifth loss in a row. Michigan, on the other hand, is at 6-2 with everything it wants right in front of the Wolverines.

The Wolverines got out to a quick 10-0 lead on Saturday, but Michigan got conservative to allow Michigan State to get back into the game. The Spartans would score a TD and enter the half down three points. But in the second half, Michigan went back to its vintage mode.

Michigan relied on its rushing attack to take down the Spartans. Running back Justice Haynes returned after a one-game absence and was sensational. Despite fumbling the ball in the fourth quarter, the Alabama transfer rushed for 152 yards and two scores -- his sixth game over 100 yards. His running mate, Jordan Marshall, was also quite good. Marshall ran for 110 yards and a score.

The Wolverines needed their rushing attack to be lethal because it wasn't the best day for Bryce Underwood. The true freshman looked exactly like a true freshman. Underwood threw for just 86 yards and completed only 47% of his throws. He didn't appear to have great awareness in the game and didn't read the MSU defense all that well.

The Michigan defense allowed MSU to sustain a couple of drives, but the Wolverines will stout. Jimmy Rolder and Jyaire Hill were awesome, and Michigan sacked Aidan Chiles four times on the night.

