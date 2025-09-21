Things you might not have known following Michigan's huge win over Nebraska
The Wolverines got the job done on Saturday in Lincoln against Nebraska. Entering the game, Michigan had fallen once already, in Week 2 against Oklahoma. The Cornhuskers were undefeated and they had lost to a top-25 team in their last 27 contest -- both teams had something to prove.
But after a 30-27 win, it was Michigan that made the statement. The Wolverines are now 3-1 and they won their first Big Ten game of the season. Behind a strong rushing attack from Justice Haynes (149 yards), Jordan Marshall (80 yards), and Bryce Underwood (61 yards), Michigan rushed for 286 yards as a team. Underwood struggled throwing the football, completing 12-of-22 for 105 yards, but his playmakers did him zero favors, dropping passes.
On the defensive side of things, Michigan's defensive front was great. The Wolverines sacked Dylan Raiola seven times, but the talented sophomore threw for 308 yards and three scores. The Wolverines' secondary struggled, but the line and linebackers did enough to help out.
Following the game, here are some things you might not have known about the Michigan win.
Game notes from MGoBlue
• With today's win, the Wolverines improved to 9-4-1 against Nebraska with five straight wins in the series. U-M is now 3-1-1 in Lincoln overall and 6-2 in the series since the Huskers joined the Big Ten (2011).
• U-M achieved a 2-0 mark under interim head coach Biff Poggi, with head coach Sherrone Moore returning to the sideline against Wisconsin (Oct. 4).
• The Wolverines improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in Big Ten play. With the win, U-M improved to 92-26-2 in conference openers and has started league play with a win in 54 of the last 58 seasons.
• The U-M offense continues to rack up explosive plays. The Wolverines entered the game with 18 plays of 20-plus yards and added another three in today's game, all of which resulted in points (37-yard, 54-yard, and 75-yard rushing touchdowns).
• The U-M run game continues to produce early in the season. U-M entered the game averaging 242.7 yards per game on the ground (15th in the nation) and improved on that number with a total of 286 rushing yards today.
• Through four contests, the Wolverines have totaled 15 rushing touchdowns this season.
• Running back Justice Haynes entered the game as the nation's sixth-leading rusher (129.3), and he maintained that standing with 149 rushing yards today on 17 carries.
• Haynes has posted 100-plus rushing yards in all four games this year, the longest streak since Blake Corum registered eight consecutive 100-plus-yard rushing games in 2022.
• Haynes' 75-yard touchdown run in the waning minutes of the second quarter matched his longest as a Wolverine. He now has long runs of 56, 59, and 75 (twice) yards through four games. Three of those runs have been touchdowns.
• The last U-M back with three rushing touchdowns of 50-plus yards in a single season was , who scored on runs of 67 yards (at Penn State), 75 yards, and 85 yards (at Ohio State).
• Running back Jordan Marshall added his own explosive element out of the backfield. Marshall scored on a 54-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, a career-long run.
• The last time U-M saw two different players record rushing touchdowns of 50-plus yards in the same game was at Penn State in 2022, when Corum (61 yards) and Edwards (67 yards) both scored from beyond midfield.
• Quarterback Bryce Underwood's 37-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the first quarter was the longest run by a U-M quarterback since J.J. McCarthy's 39-yard scamper against TCU in the 2022 CFP Semifinal. McCarthy's run was not a scoring play, making Underwood's the longest touchdown run by a U-M quarterback since Dylan McCaffrey ran for a 44-yard score in 2018.
• The Wolverines posted seven sacks in today's game, their most since recording the same amount against Colorado State in Week One of the 2022 season.
• The Michigan defense buckled down in the second half, limiting Nebraska to just 98 yards of offense after the break.
• Linebacker Cole Sullivan intercepted a tipped pass (by Jyaire Hill) late in the first quarter to help set up U-M's first touchdown. It marked Sullivan's second pick this year and the sixth interception by a Wolverine defender.
• Defensive back Jayden Sanders broke up a pass in the game, the first of his career. Sanders is the 14th different Wolverine to record a pass breakup or interception this season.
• Defensively, Oklahoma remains the only team to score on the ground so far against the Maize and Blue. The Cornhuskers were limited to 43 rushing yards on 31 attempts (1.4 yards per rush), improving the Wolverines' season line of 2.6 yards per carry through the first three contests.
• Kicker Dominic Zvada converted all three field goal attempts from 46, 56, and 21 yards. The 56-yarder matched his career long (four times, three times at Michigan; last vs. Northwestern, 2024) and made Zvada 8-of-8 on 50-plus-yard field goal tries as a Wolverine, extending his career record.