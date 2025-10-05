Michigan football predicted to land big-time recruit after major win over Wisconsin
Michigan had quite the list of recruits in Ann Arbor on Saturday to see the Wolverines in action against Wisconsin. Flip targets like LBs Nick Abrams (Georgia) and Braylon Hodge (Michigan State) were both in attendance and Michigan hopes to get both of them. As well as Baylor four-star CB commit Jamarion Vincent.
But they weren't the only ones in Ann Arbor. There were a slew of 2027 prospects there, and one must've had a great time since Rivals' Steve Wiltfong placed a prediction in favor of Michigan. Wiltfong placed a prediction with a confidence level of '60' for the Wolverines to land four-star edge Recarder Kitchen.
Kitchen has had a great relationship with Michigan for quite some time, and he told Wiltfong that what sticks out to him the most is the relationships he has built already and how much prestige there is at the Big House.
Who is Recarder Kitchen?
Kitchen is a 6-foot-6, 230-pound edge rusher out of Muskegon (MI). He is ranked as the No. 102 player and the No. 13 edge rusher per the Composite. Kitchen holds offers from programs like Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Penn State, Wisconsin, and Notre Dame, among others. From all accounts, the Wolverines are competing with both Wisconsin and Penn State to land him.
According to 247Sports, Kitchen recorded 50 tackles (19 for loss), 7.5 sacks, 38 pressures, two pass break-ups, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries as a freshman on varsity for a state championship team..
Michigan is building a solid 2027 class
While Michigan is still trying to build its 2026 class, the Wolverines are already making noise in the '27 cycle. Not only has Michigan been predicted to land both Kitchen and Charles Woodson Jr., but the Wolverines currently have three commitments in the '27 cycle.
The Wolverines have four-star QB Peter Bourque, and three-star linemen Tristan Dare and Louis Esposito. As of this writing, Michigan has the No. 16 class in the 2027 cycle.
If Michigan continues to impress, the Wolverines are likely going to build the 2027 class earlier than most. The Wolverines will host Washington in to two weeks and will likely have more top-end prospects in attendance.