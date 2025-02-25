Physically impressive EDGE rusher with Michigan in his top three skyrockets up the rankings
Carter Meadows is an imposing presence on the football field, standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing over 250 pounds. With a unique combination of strength and speed, he has the ability to dominate any offensive lineman he faces. Despite his already impressive frame, Meadows still has plenty of room to grow, adding even more potential to his already elite skill set.
Originally rated as a fringe 4-star talent, Meadows has made an incredible jump in the latest On3 rankings, rising from 259th to 6th overall. This meteoric rise is a testament to his standout performance at recent camps and the immense upside that recruiting experts see in him. Meadows' physical attributes, combined with his talent, have made him one of the most sought-after recruits in the country.
A number of high-profile programs are competing for his commitment, but most recruiting insiders believe it’s shaping up to be a race between Michigan, Georgia, and Penn State. His skill set seems like the perfect fit for Michigan, a program known for developing raw talent into elite players. Many believe Meadows has the potential to become an NFL Draft pick down the line, and Michigan could be the ideal place for him to develop into a top-tier prospect.
As recruiting heats up, Meadows' decision will be closely watched, and with Michigan firmly in the mix, the Wolverines appear to be in a great position to land this rising star.
