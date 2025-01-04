Former Pitt cornerback is currently on visit to Michigan
According to On3's EJ Holland, Pitt transfer cornerback Ryland Gandy is on a visit to Ann Arbor. Gandy made his way to Ann Arbor after a quick visit to Indiana to check out the Hoosiers. Along with Indiana, reporting suggests that Ole Miss is making a huge push for the talented CB. He is scheduled to visit Lane Kiffin and the Rebels sometime next week.
The 6-foot 180-pound Gandy is rated as the 308th overall transfer player per 247Sports. Gandy had 40 total tackles and 1 pass defended in the 2024 season. Michigan has a shot to lock him in during his current visit but that seems unlikely at this point. Gandy appears determined to take a couple other visits before deciding where he will take his talents for his remaining two years of eligibility.
Coach Lamar Morgan will need to have his A game on to get this young man to commit prior to leaving Schembechler Hall. One to watch in the future though, a legitimate target with serious interest in the Wolverine program.
Here's a quick look at some of his career highlights during his first two years at Pitt:
2023: Played in all 12 games, contributing on special teams and as a reserve corner...totaled seven tackles on the season...had a season-high two stops at West Virginia.
2022: Played in four games, preserving a redshirt…served on special teams and as a reserve cornerback…appearances came against West Virginia, Tennessee, Rhode Island and UCLA (Sun Bowl)…enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh in January 2022 following his early graduation from Buford.
