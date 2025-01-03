Michigan Football to host 1,000-yard receiver this weekend from transfer portal

Late night news 🚨



Yale WR David Pantelis (@Davidpantelis11) tells me he is set to visit Michigan this weekend. Pantelis recorded 69 receptions for 1,018 yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games this season #GoBlue. https://t.co/0920sMNYj7 pic.twitter.com/BwibI0qM5D