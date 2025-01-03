Michigan Football to host 1,000-yard receiver this weekend from transfer portal
After having the 131st-ranked passing offense in the country, Michigan had to re-tool its passing attack for 2025. The Wolverines presummingly accomplished that at quarterback. Michigan signed the No.1 player in the 2025 recruiting cycle in Bryce Underwood and brought in a savvy veteran after signing Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene who has one year of eligibility remaining.
But Michigan is still looking to shape the receiver corps. The Wolverines landed 6-foot-5 receiver Donaven McCulley already, signed three taller receivers in the '25 class, but Michigan did lose its top receiver from this past season when Tyler Morris entered the portal.
Michigan appears to be in good shape with UConn transfer Skyler Bell, but the Wolverines are also sitting pretty with Yale receiver David Pantelis. According to EJ Holland with The Wolverines, Pantelis will be in Ann Arbor this weekend for a visit.
The 5-foot-11 slot receiver had a tremendous 2024 season for Yale. Coming from the FCS level, Pantelis was the leader in the Yale passing attack. He finished the season with 69 receptions for 1,018 yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games, while also being named first-team All-Ivy League. Pantelis will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Prior to his great 2024 season, Pantelis missed most of 2023 due to injury. But he led the team in 2022 with 39 receptions for 518 yards, He played in eight games in 2021.
Pantelis is currently ranked as the No. 79 wide receiver and No. 403 overall player in the transfer portal, per On3. He is also looking at West Virginia, Purdue, and Stanford.
