Post Combine NFL Mock Draft has Michigan Wolverine going to Detroit Lions
With the combine now in the rearview mirror, all eyes have turned to the 2025 NFL Draft set to take place in April. As is often the case, Michigan fans will be keeping a close eye on the draft to see where their favorite Wolverines are headed. And while Michigan is traditionally near the top of having the most players drafted each year, this year's draft has four Wolverines projected to go in the first round.
One of those Wolverines is defensive tackle, Kenneth Grant. At 6-3, 340 pounds, Grant's combination of size, speed, and athleticism will likely lead to a first-round selection in April. And in the latest NFL Mock Draft by Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Grant is projected to remain in the state of Michigan - going No. 28 overall to the Detroit Lions.
Here's what Brugler had to say about Grant to the Lions in his latest NFL Mock Draft:
"At 6-4, 331, Grant is a massive man with some unique traits. Do teams wish the tape was more consistent? No question. But the NFL is a big man's league, and there aren't many with Grant's combination of size and ability in this class."
Given how impactful Grant was during his time as a Wolverine, this is certainly a pick that plenty of folks in the state of Michigan could get behind. The All-American and Two-time All-Big Ten selection appeared in 41 games on the defensive line during his three seasons in Ann Arbor, making 17 starts. He also accounted for some of the biggest defensive plays during Michigan's national championship run in 2023, including a fumble recovery against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship and a critical sack in the CFP National Championship game.
