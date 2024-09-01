Postgame Notes: Everything you need to know about Michigan's win over Fresno State
The No. 9 Michigan Wolverines moved to 1-0 on the 2024 season, defeating Fresno State in primetime for the Week 1 matchup in the Big House. With Michigan now looking ahead to its massive matchup against No. 4 Texas in Week 2, we'll take one last look back at some noteworthy items to come from Saturday's opening-season victory, courtesy of MGoBlue.com:
• Saturday's announced attendance of 110,665 marks the 316th consecutive crowd of 100,000-plus at Michigan Stadium.
• Saturday's matchup marked the first-ever meeting between Michigan and Fresno State. U-M is now 1-0 in the all-time series.
• Saturday's honorary captains were Jack and Jackie Harbaugh, the parents of former head coach Jim Harbaugh, and several members of the 2023 National Championship team.
• J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach Sherrone Moore picked up his second win as head coach of the program. Moore was acting head coach in four games in 2023 (vs. Bowling Green, at Penn State, at Maryland, vs. Ohio State) and was credited with the victory against the Falcons.
• U-M is now up to 29 straight regular season wins (dating to 2021), the most by any Big Ten team in conference history (previous: 28; 1901-03 Michigan, 2005-07 Ohio State).
• U-M has won 23 straight contests at Michigan Stadium, the third-longest streak in U-M history and longest since 1969-73 under Bo Schembechler.
• The Wolverines are 119-23-3 in season openers all-time, with an 8-2 mark over the last 10 seasons and a 1-0 mark under Moore.
• Saturday's victory was the 119th home opener win in U-M history. Michigan has a 101-15-2 record in home openers.
• The Wolverines have won 11 consecutive night games including a 6-0 mark in 2023.
• Eight players made their first career starts in today's game: center Dominick Giudice, right tackle Evan Link, wide receiver Peyton O'Leary, quarterback Davis Warren on offense; defensive back Zeke Berry, linebacker Ernest Hausmann, defensive back Jyaire Hill, and edge Derrick Moore on defense.
• Josh Priebe (offensive line), Josaiah Stewart (edge), Jaishawn Barham (linebacker), and Dominic Zvada (kicker) also made their first career starts as Wolverines after garnering starting experience at their previous programs.
• Eight players made their first appearances as Wolverines in Saturday's game: C.J. Charleston (receiver), Priebe, Stewart, Barham, Hall, Jaden Mangham (defensive back), Walker, and Zvada.
• Five players made their collegiate debuts in Saturday's game: Evan Link (offensive line), Jason Hewlett (linebacker), Breeon Ishmail (edge), Ike Iwunnah (defensive line), and Cole Sullivan (linebacker).
• Senior Quarterback Davis Warren made his first career start, registering a career high with 118 passing yards. Warren completed 15-of-25 attempts, including a fourth-quarter touchdown connection to junior tight end Colston Loveland, which was the first touchdown pass of his career.
• Junior quarterback Alex Orji completed his first attempt of the day for a three-yard touchdown, the first of his career. Orji added a career-high 32 yards on the ground on five attempts.
• Senior running back Donovan Edwards posted 11 carries for 27 yards along with a first-quarter reception touchdown. His four receiving touchdowns are the sixth most by a Wolverine running back. Stanley Edwards (five receiving touchdowns) ranks fifth on the list.
• Edwards' two receptions brought him to 70 in his career, ranking fourth all time (passed Clarence Williams, 1995-98).
• Graduate student running back Kalel Mullings led the backfield, posting 15 carries for 92 rushing yards. It was his career high in both carries and rushing yards.
• Loveland led the team in receiving with a career high in receptions (eight) and 87 receiving yards. He added an 18-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.
• Loveland upped his career receptions to 69 and moved to eighth all-time in program history, surpassing Devin Funchess (64, 2012-13). He also ranks eighth all-time with 971 career receiving yards.
• Loveland finished with the tied-fifth-most receptions by a tight end in a single game in program history. Jim Mandich (1969 v Purdue) and Erick All (2021 v Michigan State) set the record with 10 catches each and Lowell Perry and Jay Riemersma each caught nine in a game.
• Sophomore receiver Kendrick Bell recorded his first career catch on an 11-yard reception in the second quarter.
• In the first half, the Wolverine offense recorded one touchdown and a 45-yard field goal from graduate kicker Zvada while holding the Bulldogs to three points on seven drives, including four punts and a turnover. It was Zvada's first field goal in Maize and Blue.
• Zvada recorded field goals of 53 and 55 yards, both among the longest field goals in U-M history, in his Wolverine debut. His 55-yarder in the fourth quarter is the sixth-longest in program history. He joins Quinn Nordin (2017 vs. Florida) as the only U-M kickers with multiple 50-plus yard field goals in the same game.
• Junior defensive back Zeke Berry recorded U-M's first interception of the season on the third play of the Bulldog's first drive. It was Berry's first career interception.
• U-M capitalized on Berry's first-quarter interception with a three-yard touchdown to Edwards for the Wolverines' first score of the season.
• Defensively, U-M held the Bulldogs to nine rushing yards, including -16 rushing yards in the second half. U-M did not allow a 100-yard rusher in all of the 2023 season.
• The Fresno State offense was limited to 2-of-11 on third down.
• Senior defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny recorded the second sack of his career in the third quarter, along with tying graduate student defensive back Makari Paige and Stewart for a team-leading five total tackles.
• Stewart registered 3 TFL along with U-M's two other sacks, which is the second multi-sack game of his career.
• Junior defensive back Will Johnson registered his first interception this season, the eighth of his career, for an 86-yard touchdown return -- and second pick-six of his career. Johnson's first came against Minnesota (Oct. 7, 2023) which he returned for 36 yards.
