Predicting Michigan Football's Defensive Depth Chart In 2024
Fall camp is right around the corner, but it’s time to take another stab at figuring out what the Michigan defense could look like when it takes the field on August 31 against Fresno State. Michigan lost key players such as Braiden McGregor, Kris Jenkins, Jaylen Harrell, Junior Colson, Michael Barrett, Mike Sainristil, and Josh Wallace from the 2023 National Championship team. But the Wolverines do return plenty of star talent which should make them a top defense once again in 2024.
Here's my best guess at what Michigan will look like defensively in ’24.
Defensive Line:
Starters: Josaiah Stewart (EDGE), Kenneth Grant, Mason Graham, Derrick Moore (EDGE)
Backups: TJ Guy (EDGE), Rayshaun Benny, Enow Etta, Tyler McLaurin (EDGE)
In the mix: Trey Pierce, Cam Brandt, Kechaun Bennett (EDGE), Breon Ishmail (EDGE), Aymeric Koumba (EDGE), Dominic Nicols (EDGE), Brooks Bahr, Allessandro Lorenzetti
You won’t find a better starting defensive line in college football than the 2024 Michigan Wolverines. Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham – who are just juniors – are arguably the top interior linemen duo in the country. Graham was ranked fourth among all defensive linemen last year with a 90.0 defensive grade per PFF. Grant was 32nd with an 80.4 and he played behind Kris Jenkins. Now, as starters, both are going to clog lanes to stuff the run, and both are much better at getting to the quarterback than you would think.
While Jaylen Harrell and Braiden McGregor were solid starters for Michigan in 2023, Derrick Moore and Josaiah Stewart just might be an upgrade. As backups last year, Stewart was second on Michigan with 5.5 sacks and Moore was third with five sacks. Moore was second on the team with an 81.0 pass-rush grade per PFF. As full-time starters, it’s hard to imagine the production won’t skyrocket for both Stewart and Moore.
The depth does take a hit losing the three major contributors from last season. But Michigan isn’t exactly bare. TJ Guy and Rayshaun Benny have been around the block a time or two. In fact, Benny has been a player for a few years now. He is coming off of an injury, but he had 27 tackles and 5.5 TFLs in 2023 and should be the first lineman subbing in. Guy hasn’t played a ton, but is one player who has been getting love from teammates and coaches. Guy and Enow Etta are both quick and explosive and should be major factors for Michigan in 2024.
That third EDGE is a little bit of a mystery behind Guy. I’m going with Tyler McLaurin who’s a senior. But don’t count out the young guys like Aymeric Koumba or Breon Ishmail who could get into the rotation. The Wolverines are also really high on the interior guys such as Trey Pierce and Cam Brandt to play a role in ’24.
Linebackers:
Starters: Ernest Hausmann, Jaishawn Barham, Jimmy Rolder (third linebacker)
Backups: Jaydon Hood, Micah Pollard, Cole Sullivan
In the mix: Christian Boiven, Jason Hewlett, Mason Curtis, Zach Ludwig
It’s going to be tough for Michigan to replace both Junior Colson and Michael Barrett in 2024, but the Wolverines have the two guys that could do it – if it’s even possible. Ernest Hausmann was linebacker three for Michigan a year ago after transferring in from Nebraska and Michigan went out and got Jaishawn Barham from Maryland this offseason.
Hausmann was fifth in the entire Big Ten among linebackers last season with an excellent 85.8 tackle grade. He was also third on Michigan with 46 tackles. Hausmann barely misses any tackles and is one of the better open-field tackles on the team. Barham isn’t too far behind Hausmann, and some believe he would’ve been a 2024 NFL Draft pick if he was eligible to go to the draft last season. The junior linebacker was a freshman All-American at Maryland two seasons ago. His production dipped slightly with the Terps from 2022 to 2023. He went from 58 tackles to 37 between his freshman to sophomore campaign.
Both are athletic and tough, but the only real concern for the Michigan starting linebackers is their coverage abilities. Both Colson and Barrett were among the best of the Big Ten in coverage last year. Hausmann wasn’t far behind Barrett, but Barham had just a 44.7 coverage grade per PFF. He allowed 16 catches on 21 targets his way. That is one area Michigan will need Barham to improve if he is going to play most of the snaps.
Although Michigan lost several guys to the portal at linebacker this offseason, Michigan does return talent. Guys like Jimmy Rolder and Jaydon Hood have been around and have seen playing time. Rolder was a big contributor his freshman season and Hood saw increased time last year. Freshman Cole Sullivan has looked every bit of the part during spring training from the coaching staff and players. The Wolverines are deeper at linebacker than some may think.
Cornerbacks:
Starters: Will Johnson, Aamir Hall, Ja’Den McBurrows (nickel)
Backups: Jyaire Hill, Ricky Johnson, Zeke Berry (nickel)
In the mix: Myles Pollard, Kody Jones, Keshaun Harris, Jo’Ziah Edmond, Jeremiah Lowe
Losing guys like Mike Sainristil and Josh Wallace aren’t easy plug-and-play fixes but it helps that Michigan returns the top corner in college in Will Johnson. The All-American is back and is already being looked at as a top-five selection in the 2025 NFL Draft come April. But after Johnson, it’s a little bit of a mystery as to who is going to line up with him.
On the opposite side of the field, it’s going to be a battle between Jyaire Hill and Aamir Hall – transfer from Albany. As much as I like Hill and while I think he sees a ton of run in ’24, I look at Hall as I did Wallace last year. He’s a veteran presence who has played a ton of college football. Hall was an FCS All-American at Albany last year. He had 57 tackles and five interceptions and PFF gave him an 85.7 defensive grade which would’ve only been behind Wallace on Michigan’s team. Hall is a physical corner and while the Big Ten is a new animal, Hall has the experience on his side.
Then at nickel, it’s going to be a battle between Zeke Berry and Ja’Den McBurrows. What most people tend to forget when looking at this competition, is that McBurrows was the primary backup to Sainristil last season and he did extremely well when he got his chance. He played 182 snaps for the Wolverines’ defense and was the third-best tackler on the team per PFF with an 83.9 grade. He was also sixth among Michigan defensive backs with a 73.9 coverage grade with an interception to his name. Berry is good and is loaded with talent, but I look at McBurrows being a veteran with experience getting the early nod for the Wolverines in ’24.
Michigan also went out and nabbed Ricky Johnson from UNLV from the portal. He didn’t grade out well last year by PFF, but he’s also a veteran who has experience and should play a role for the Wolverines. Guys like Myles Pollard and Kody Jones have been around for a few seasons and will do everything they can to see the field this year.
Safeties:
Starters: Rod Moore (injured), Makari Paige, Wesley Walker
Backups: Jaden Mangham, Quinten Johnson
In the mix: Brandyn Hillman, Jacob Oden
Michigan lost Keon Sabb to Alabama this offseason and that pill was tough to swallow at first, especially when Rod Moore went down and is out for the foreseeable future. However, Michigan got good news when Quinten Johnson said he would be back for another season and then Sherrone Moore went out and landed Wesley Walker (Tennesee) and Jaden Mangham (Michigan State) out of the portal. Even without Moore, the Wolverines are very deep at safety and this might be the biggest position battle on the defensive side of the football.
We know Makari Paige is locked into a starting role. Paige was considered the best tackler on the Wolverines last season. He had 41 tackles and graded out as the best defensive back on Michigan with an 86.0 tackling grade per PFF.
But starting opposite of Paige is the mystery. The Wolverines have three guys that I feel could start right away in Johnson, Walker, and Mangham. As we saw last year, Michigan used three safeties in rotation and on the field together frequently and that is more than likely going to happen again this year.
However, if I had to pick a starter today, I would go with Wesley Walker. In 349 coverage snaps as a starting safety at Tennessee, Walker didn’t allow a single touchdown on his watch. He graded out with a 75.0 coverage grade and would’ve been the sixth-best defensive back on the Wolverines last year right behind Will Johnson. He isn’t experienced on Michigan, but he is entering his sixth season with 2,237 total snaps in his career.
Again, I look at Mangham and Johnson as starting-caliber safeties and I see both playing. Johnson played in all 15 games for Michigan in 2023 and made big plays against opponents such as Ohio State. He is also entering his sixth year and has made himself a nice role with the Wolverines. It’s hard to see him not playing this year even with adding two solid safeties via the portal. Mangham played 606 snaps for MSU last year, almost as many as Mike Sainristil did for Michigan in four fewer games, and was a terror against the opponent's run. He graded out with an 82.7 run defensive grade per PFF and could see a big role when it comes to stuffing the box in 2024.
