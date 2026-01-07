Michigan loses promising young defensive back to the transfer portal
In this story:
Michigan's 2025 recruiting class featured some high-end talent in the secondary. But as of this writing, the Wolverines have lost two of those players to the transfer portal. Elijah Dotson announced his intention to transfer shortly after the portal opened on Jan. 2.
On Tuesday night, safety Jordan Young announced he would be transferring out of Ann Arbor after his first season with the program. That leaves Jayden Sanders, Shamari Earls, and Kainoa Winston left of the talented group.
Young was actually committed to Clemson last cycle before flipping to Michigan days ahead of Signing Day. Young hails from North Carolina and while he could head back home, Young is going to be a hot commodity in the portal with his performance in Ann Arbor this year.
When Young came to Michigan, he was ranked as the No. 120 player in his class and the No. 4 athlete.
Young's 2025 season in Ann Arbor
The true freshman played in 12 games for Michigan. He saw 148 snaps on defense and played three different positions under Wink Martindale. The Wolverines had Young playing Nickel, free safety, and strong safety this season.
According to Pro Football Focus, Young had a 56.8 defensive grade, which was No. 50 on the Wolverines' defense. He was good against the run, however, and PFF gave him a 73.7 run defensive grade, which was No. 9 on the team.
Young struggled in coverage this season as a young defender. He had a 53.1 coverage grade and allowed 11 receptions on 16 targets that came his way.
With both Young and Dotson leaving Ann Arbor, the Wolverines are likely going to try and bring in some talent via the transfer portal. Michigan is hosting Utah CB Smith Snowden, and the Wolverines are sticking out to Memphis transfer Chris Bracy.
With the portal staying open until Jan. 16, it wouldn't be shocking to see Michigan making more waves in the coming days.
Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop