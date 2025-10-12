Predicting where Michigan football ranks in Week 8 AP Top 25 after blowout loss to USC
No. 15 Michigan took a bad loss on Saturday night in Los Angeles. USC is a good team, and losing to the Trojans isn't going to kill the Wolverines' resume, but the score difference might. Michigan went into USC territory and walked out with a 31-13 loss.
There were some upsets this weekend in college football, and top-25 teams went down. Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois, Michigan, Arizona State, Iowa State, and Florida State all lost this weekend, but with Michigan's big loss, will the Wolverines remain in the top 25?
Teams like Cincinnati, Texas, Utah, Nebraska, and USC should all get inside the top-25 this weekend and I don't see the voters punishing Missouri for losing a close game to Alabama.
When Michigan takes the field next Saturday at home against Washington, I think the Wolverines will be unranked in the AP Top 25 poll. The Wolverines very well might drop from No. 15 to unranked later on Sunday afternoon.
Week 7 recap for Michigan
Michigan moved to 4-2 on the season and it was bad from the jump on Saturday night. It was evident that the Wolverines had no answer for the USC offense. The Trojans moved the ball with ease against Michigan, and the score could have been worse than it was. Thanks to a Jyaire Hill forced fumble and a Zeke Berry INT in the red zone or the Trojans would have had more points.
The Wolverines' defense was out of position the entire night against USC and their tackling woes remained. Way too many missed tackles and missed assignments from Michigan. Six weeks into the season and it's not getting any better.
Offensively, Michigan lost Justice Haynes in the second quarter to a midsection injury, and he never returned. After the game, Sherrone Moore said Haynes probably could have played, but they wanted to be careful with his injury. Jordan Marshall played well in his absence, carrying the ball 14 times for 68 yards.
Bryce Underwood had ups and downs but looked like a true freshman against USC. He had two errors that prevented Michigan from getting any points. Underwood took an 11-yard sack to get out of field goal range and he threw an INT, throwing in Donaven McCulley's direction.
The Wolverines will head back to Ann Arbor for a contest with Washington next Saturday.