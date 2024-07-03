Former Michigan Football LB Junior Colson Projected To Do A Major Thing During NFL Rookie Season
To nobody's surprise, Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers selected Michigan linebacker Junior Colson with the 69th pick of the third round in the 2024 NFL Draft. Chargers' defensive coordinator, and former Wolverines' DC, Jesse Minter really liked Colson during his stint with Michigan and Colson was one of the main cogs that helped run the Michigan defense.
Colson played just three seasons at Michigan, leaving after his junior year, but Colson was one of the best to play the position in Ann Arbor. He appeared in 43 games with 36 starts at Michigan. One of the best pure tacklers on the team, Colson led the Wolverines' defense in tackles in back-to-back seasons by posting 101 and 95 tackles, respectively.
Now entering the NFL, Colson is being looked at as an instant plug-and-play linebacker in Minter's system in LA. With so much anticipation about Colson playing with the Chargers, NFL.com's Chad Reuter released his All-Rookie defensive team ahead of the 2024 season and Colson was one of the linebackers on the team.
It seemed like a given that Jim Harbaugh would draft at least one of his former Michigan standouts this year, so seeing Colson land with the Chargers was no surprise. He should be in the mix from Day 1, filling running lanes and chasing backs to the outside whether it’s a stretch play or a throw to the flat. I expect him to crack the 100-tackle mark this season.- Chad Reuter, NFL.com
Colson was Michigan's highest-drafted linebacker since Devin Bush Jr. was selected 10th overall by the Steelers back in 2019. Chargers fans know a little about their team selecting Wolverine linebackers. Back in 2011, then-San Diego selected Michigan linebacker Jonas Mouton in the second round, but his career never really took off due to multiple serious injuries. There could be some scars there for those who remember that draft pick, but barring any injuries, Colson should be a steady NFL linebacker for many of years.
