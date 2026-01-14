Texans vs. Patriots Odds Make Small Shift With Nico Collins Injured

The New England Patriots and Houston Texans are set to square off on Sunday in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, and there's been some recent movement in the odds for this matchup.

Houston, which beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night to advance in the playoffs, opened up as a three-point underdog on the road against the Patriots. That has remained the case at DraftKings, but the odds associated with each team to cover the spread have changed.

New England was -102 to cover on Tuesday morning, but that has since shifted to -118, a sign that this spread could move to New England -3.5 by the time this game kicks off on Sunday.

Part of the reason for the odds movement in this game could be due to Nico Collins' head injury for Houston. The star receiver suffered a concussion on Monday night against the Steelers, and since the Texans have less than a week until their next game, Collins' chance of playing is certainly in jeopardy.

Earlier this season, Collins suffered a concussion in Week 7, and he ended up missing the team's Week 8 matchup with the injury.

Houston's offense struggled on Monday night, as it needed two defensive touchdowns to put up 30 points against the Steelers and only scored one offensive touchdown (a rushing score by Woody Marks).

Losing Collins would put a lot of pressure on veteran Christian Kirk (144 yards in the wild card round) to lead the way for the Houston passing offense.

The Texans have not lost since they were 3-5 earlier this season, but they appear to be facing an uphill battle against Drake Maye and the Patriots. New England was favored by 3.5 points in the wild card round against the Los Angeles Chargers and covered the spread rather easily in that game.

There's a chance that this line moves a half a point or more if Collins ends up getting ruled out for this matchup.

