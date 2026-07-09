Top 25 Most Important Michigan Players in 2026: No. 20 Nathan Efobi Aims to Claim a Starting Role

We've already covered players #25-21 so far in this series, with the selections being tight endZack Marshall, edge rusher Carter Meadows, offensive lineman Evan Link, wide receiver Salesi Moa, and edge rusher Nate Marshall. Up next on the list is Nathan Efobi checking in at #20 in our top 25 most important players for Michigan football in 2026.

Nathan Efobi has played in 19 games thus far for Michigan in his career, and will enter fall camp as a leading candidate to start at guard for the Wolverines. Let's dive more into how Nathan Efobi fits into Michigan's offensive line mix as we enter the 2026 college football season.

2025 Recap

In 2024, Nathan Efobi made six appearances, mostly on special teams. In 2025, he appeared in 13 games, and started five of them along the offensive line. He showed some nice versatility by starting four of those five at left guard, but moving to right guard for his fifth start.

While his PFF grades weren't tremendous on the season, he did play well for Michigan in the Citrus Bowl loss to Texas. In that game, he was graded as Michigan's best offensive player with a rating of 78.3. Hopefully that game's experience can springboard him into becoming a starting caliber player for this team in 2026.

Why Efobi is important for Michigan's 2026 success

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Efobi appears to be a candidate to start at either left or right guard in 2026, but it's a very jumbled position group for the 2026 Michigan Wolverines. Phil Steele recently projected Nathan Efobi to miss out on a starting role, but regardless of whether he wins the position battle or not, he should still see time in games this fall. He'll be one of the more experienced members of the offensive line group as a rising senior and his leadership and experience could be very valuable for this team.

One prediction for Efobi in 2026

Like Phil Steele, as of right now, I would project Nathan Efobi to barely miss cracking the starting lineup for Michigan's first game of the 2026 season. My prediction for him though is that he will start a number of games for Michigan by the end of the year. Whether it's because of injuries or Efobi simply passing other players on the depth chart, I do believe Nathan Efobi is certainly capable of being a good starting guard in the Big Ten and by the end of the 2026 season that's how I believe he will be viewed.

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