Ranking The Top 5 Michigan WRs From The Jim Harbaugh Era
Jim Harbaugh coached a successful tenure with Michigan from 2015-2023 before heading back to the NFL. While Harbaugh is now with the Los Angeles Chargers, Wolverine fans will always remember what Harbaugh did for Michigan and what he did to bring the Wolverines back to a perennial power.
It's true that Michigan was never known for its explosive offense under Jim Harbaugh, but that doesn't mean there weren't some legit playmakers to throw the ball to. The Wolverines recruited the position well and even brought in some top-end recruits to play receiver. After looking over the rosters through the years, here are the top five receivers under Jim Harbaugh.
1. Ronnie Bell (2018-2022)
Career stats: 145 receptions for 2,269 yards (15.6 YPC) and nine touchdowns; nine carries for 30 yards and one touchdown
Who would've guessed the three-star recruit out of Kansas City -- who held only one D-1 offer -- would've gone down as the best receiver under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan? Bell came to the Wolverines after Michigan offered him and he made the most of it. Bell instantly became a reliable target and was tough as nails.
Bell was a two-time All-Big Ten honoree and led the Wolverines receivers in yardage in three seasons he was at Michigan.
2. Roman Wilson (2020-2023)
Career stats: 107 receptions for 1,707 yards (16 YPC) and 20 touchdowns; seven carries for 117 yards and two touchdowns
The Hawaii native had 25 or more receptions in his final three seasons at Michigan and he really shined his senior year wearing the famed No. 1 jersey. He was an All-Big Ten member in 2023 and caught 12 touchdowns from J.J. McCarthy. Wilson seemed to make big impacts during all the big games for the Wolverines. He caught clutch touchdowns against both Ohio State and Nebraska. He made big plays against Alabama in the Rose Bowl and he helped Michigan win its first national title since 1997.
3. Amara Darboh (2012-2016)
Career stats: 151 receptions for 2,062 yards (13.7 YPC) and 14 touchdowns; two carries for two yards
Amara Darboh was a part of the early Jim Harbaugh days and I believe he was always very underrated at Michigan. Darboh had a reception in 33 consecutive games which is the fourth-longest streak in Michigan history. Darboh was the top target in his final two seasons and he performed when his number was called. Darboh was able to stretch the defense when needed but his tall 6-foot-2 frame made him a fantastic possession receiver for both Jake Rudock and Wilton Speight to throw to.
4. Nico Collins (2017-2019)
Career stats: 78 receptions for 1,388 yards (17.8 YPC) and 13 touchdowns
Nico Collins came to Michigan when the Wolverines brought in one of the best receiver classes ever: Donovan Peoples-Jones, Tarik Black, Oliver Martin, and Collins. The 6-foot-4 receiver was the best of them all and is currently having a very nice NFL career.
Michigan fans would've loved to see Collins play one more season, but he ultimately made an impact in two seasons for the Wolverines. He was a two-time All-Big winner and was the Michigan Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. Collins exploded against Indiana in 2019 catching six passes for 165 yards and three scores.
5. Cornelius Johnson (2019-2023)
Career stats: 138 receptions for 2,038 yards (14.8 YPC) and 14 touchdowns; six carries for 70 yards
Cornelius Johnson is up there by playing in a ton of football at Michigan. He played in 60 games with 44 starts at receiver. He wasn't always flashy, but Johnson made plays and was usually that deep ball threat. From 2021-2023, Johnson was held catchless in just two games during that three-year stretch. He was usually able to get himself open and both Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy would lean on Johnson.
