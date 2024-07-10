Wolverine Digest

Ranking The Top 5 Michigan WRs From The Jim Harbaugh Era

Michigan never was overly explosive through the air under Jim Harbaugh, but that doesn't mean the Wolverines didn't have some legit talent to throw to. Here's the best five WRs Harbaugh had while coaching.

Trent Knoop

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) runs with the ball against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter in the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) runs with the ball against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter in the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Harbaugh coached a successful tenure with Michigan from 2015-2023 before heading back to the NFL. While Harbaugh is now with the Los Angeles Chargers, Wolverine fans will always remember what Harbaugh did for Michigan and what he did to bring the Wolverines back to a perennial power.

It's true that Michigan was never known for its explosive offense under Jim Harbaugh, but that doesn't mean there weren't some legit playmakers to throw the ball to. The Wolverines recruited the position well and even brought in some top-end recruits to play receiver. After looking over the rosters through the years, here are the top five receivers under Jim Harbaugh.

Ranking The Top 5 Michigan QBs From The Jim Harbaugh Era

Ranking The Top 5 Michigan RBs From The Jim Harbaugh Era

1. Ronnie Bell (2018-2022)

Ronnie Bell
Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) makes a catch against TCU Horned Frogs safety Millard Bradford (28) in the third quarter of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Career stats: 145 receptions for 2,269 yards (15.6 YPC) and nine touchdowns; nine carries for 30 yards and one touchdown

Who would've guessed the three-star recruit out of Kansas City -- who held only one D-1 offer -- would've gone down as the best receiver under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan? Bell came to the Wolverines after Michigan offered him and he made the most of it. Bell instantly became a reliable target and was tough as nails.

Bell was a two-time All-Big Ten honoree and led the Wolverines receivers in yardage in three seasons he was at Michigan.

2. Roman Wilson (2020-2023)

Roman Wilson
Michigan receiver Roman Wilson and acting head coach/offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore celebrate Wilson's touchdown catch against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Career stats: 107 receptions for 1,707 yards (16 YPC) and 20 touchdowns; seven carries for 117 yards and two touchdowns

The Hawaii native had 25 or more receptions in his final three seasons at Michigan and he really shined his senior year wearing the famed No. 1 jersey. He was an All-Big Ten member in 2023 and caught 12 touchdowns from J.J. McCarthy. Wilson seemed to make big impacts during all the big games for the Wolverines. He caught clutch touchdowns against both Ohio State and Nebraska. He made big plays against Alabama in the Rose Bowl and he helped Michigan win its first national title since 1997.

3. Amara Darboh (2012-2016)

Amara Darboh
Nov 26, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Amara Darboh (82) hauls in the touchdown over Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Marshon Lattimore (2) during overtime at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Career stats: 151 receptions for 2,062 yards (13.7 YPC) and 14 touchdowns; two carries for two yards

Amara Darboh was a part of the early Jim Harbaugh days and I believe he was always very underrated at Michigan. Darboh had a reception in 33 consecutive games which is the fourth-longest streak in Michigan history. Darboh was the top target in his final two seasons and he performed when his number was called. Darboh was able to stretch the defense when needed but his tall 6-foot-2 frame made him a fantastic possession receiver for both Jake Rudock and Wilton Speight to throw to.

4. Nico Collins (2017-2019)

Nico Collins
Oct 26, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Nico Collins (4) makes a reception for a touchdown on Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Donte Vaughn (8) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports / Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Career stats: 78 receptions for 1,388 yards (17.8 YPC) and 13 touchdowns

Nico Collins came to Michigan when the Wolverines brought in one of the best receiver classes ever: Donovan Peoples-Jones, Tarik Black, Oliver Martin, and Collins. The 6-foot-4 receiver was the best of them all and is currently having a very nice NFL career.

Michigan fans would've loved to see Collins play one more season, but he ultimately made an impact in two seasons for the Wolverines. He was a two-time All-Big winner and was the Michigan Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. Collins exploded against Indiana in 2019 catching six passes for 165 yards and three scores.

5. Cornelius Johnson (2019-2023)

Cornelius Johnson
Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) runs the ball against Washington Huskies cornerback Elijah Jackson (25) during the second quarter in the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Career stats: 138 receptions for 2,038 yards (14.8 YPC) and 14 touchdowns; six carries for 70 yards

Cornelius Johnson is up there by playing in a ton of football at Michigan. He played in 60 games with 44 starts at receiver. He wasn't always flashy, but Johnson made plays and was usually that deep ball threat. From 2021-2023, Johnson was held catchless in just two games during that three-year stretch. He was usually able to get himself open and both Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy would lean on Johnson.

- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Where Michigan Sits In Recruiting Rankings Since Landing Two 4-Stars On Monday

MSU Site's Poor Assessment Of Michigan Recruiting Backfires

Ranking The Top 25 Big Ten Football Pass-Catchers Heading Into 2024

Published
Trent Knoop

TRENT KNOOP

Home/Football