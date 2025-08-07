Aaron Rodgers Had Some Really Great Advice for Steelers Second-Year WR Roman Wilson
We've all been there—a little too in our heads before a big moment. But the self-doubt has gotta be worse in the NFL.
Case in point: Steelers second-year wide receiver Roman Wilson, who is prepping for his first full year of play after missing most of his rookie season with a hamstring injury. And perhaps because of that, Wilson is leaning a touch too critical of his own game, according to QB Aaron Rodgers.
"I got to get Roman out of his head a little bit," Rodgers said Wednesday during a scrum with reporters. "He's such a good kid. He cares so much about whether it’s my approval or [if] he’s doing it right. He’s got to trust himself because he’s so damn talented."
"The more he can play free and not think out there, the better he's gonna play," he continued. "The more he can just trust what he's got, and then just go out and react, the better he can play."
That's some strong advice that Wilson would be smart to heed—of course, he'd probably like to get out of his own head too, but hopefully knowing that a future Hall of Famer thinks so highly of him will help with that.
Watch Rodgers answer below:
During the same gaggle, Rodgers also weighed in on rookie QB Will Howard's hand injury, which will keep him sidelined for at least three weeks.
"It sucks," Rodgers said, before acknowledging that "this year is a growth year for him" and that it will be just a "minor setback" in the long term.
Some wise words from A-Rodg all around.