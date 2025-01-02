Which former Michigan football players made the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl?
As the 2024 NFL regular season comes to a close with Week 18 about underway, the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl rosters were announced on Thursday morning. The Baltimore Ravens led the way with nine selections and the Lions (seven), Vikings (six), and Eagles (six) were next in line.
After looking over the rosters, there were two former Michigan football stars to crack the Pro Bowl.
WR Nico Collins (Houston Texans)
The four-year pro had a breakout season when he caught for 1,297 yards. Collins, who battled some injuries this year, has been CJ Stroud's go-to target once again. Collins has hauled in 968 yards on 63 receptions and caught six touchdowns in 11 games this year. The Texans' passing attack hasn't lived up to the billing in Stroud's second season, but Collins continues to produce in the Houston offense.
Collins played in Ann Arbor from 2017-19 and was planning on playing in 2020 until the season was suspended due to COVID-19. Collins caught 78 receptions for 1,388 yards and 13 scores with Michigan.
DE Rashan Gary (Green Bay Packers)
Rashan Gary is in his sixth NFL season already and Gary has been voted into the Pro Bowl. In 17 games, the former five-star recruit has totaled 44 tackles, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery for the Packers. The former Michigan star was hit with the injury bug a couple of seasons ago, but Gary has bounced back nicely and is one of the top pass rushers in all of the NFL.
Gary played for Michigan from 2016-18 before he left for the NFL. Gary tallied 136 tackles and 10 sacks during his tenure in Ann Arbor.
