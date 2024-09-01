Reactions: Social media reacts to Michigan football's performance against Fresno State
It wasn't the greatest start for Michigan football on Saturday night. The Wolverines did get to 1-0 in the young season after taking down Fresno State, 30-10. But the Wolverines' offense was rather lackluster and Michigan needed a strong finish in the fourth quarter to defeat the veteran Fresno State squad.
Davis Warren drew the start for Michigan and was so-so on Saturday. He managed the game well, he did throw one interception, but also combated it with a big drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Colston Loveland.
The Michigan defense did its job. Both Zeke Berry and Will Johnson came away with interceptions. Johnson called 'game' after taking an 86-yard interception back to the house. Michigan has some things to work on before next week's tilt against Texas in Ann Arbor.
Here are some reactions from Michigan's win against Fresno State.
Zeke Berry started things off with an interception on Fresno State's first drive of the game.
Davis Warren drew the start, but Alex Orji capitalizes with his first career touchdown pass to Donovan Edwards.
Not a great start for the Michigan offense in the first half
The former Michigan lineman is high on Colston Loveland
Loveland kept coming through for Michigan
Will Johnson called game after taking an 86-yard INT to the house
Michigan is 1-0
Michigan continues to win
