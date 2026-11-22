The grades are in and the report card for the Michigan Wolverines looks a lot like it usually does. The defense was great. The offense was not. The special teams and coaching staff were a mixed bag.

The difference this week, however, is that it came in a win. The Wolverines have lost a handful of close games this season, and looked destined to lose another when UCLA tied the game with 10 seconds remaining in regulation.

Instead, Bryce Underwood found Jalen Hoffman in the corner of the end zone in triple overtime to give the Bruins their first loss of the season.

Here are our grades on the final game before Michigan’s biggest test of the year.

Pass Offense

If this were simply a character grade, Bryce Underwood would get an A-Plus for how he has handled everything since being benched in mid-October.

Underwood has held his title of captain well, and continued to remain engaged as Tommy Carr took the snaps in front of him.

Underwood regained his starting job, after an open competition during the week and likely locked it down for the rest of the season considering Michigan won the game.

This is not, however, a character grade. The results on the field matter too. As much as Underwood deserves credit for handling his benching, he still deserved a demotion when it came. If Carr had played better during his time as the starter, Underwood may never have gotten his job back.

Underwood had some low moments. The forced fumble came late in the second quarter where his lack of pocket presence was on display.

What a moment for the senior, Jalen Hoffman ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PYxMKMVjhc — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 22, 2026

There are too many throws that did not have a chance of reaching their intended target. Those are things that Underwood will need to improve on whether he’s at Michigan or somewhere else in 2027.

The highs are there too. Underwood’s physical talents are as tantalizing as anyone’s in the sport. His final pass to Jalen Hoffman was a rocket, and one that he is the only quarterback on the roster capable of making the throw. His arm strength is second-to-none.

If he can simply clean up the mistakes, the sky is the limit. That won’t happen this year, but there were still enough moments to make someone believe in his talent.

Now, he gets another shot at the Buckeyes, who humiliated him and the rest of the Michigan offense a season ago.

Grade: C

Rush Offense

What has been obvious to most throughout the regular season was made official on Saturday. Savion Hiter is Michigan’s best running back, and the share of carries finally reflected that. Jordan Marsha;l was sidelined with an undisclosed injury, but he has looked hobbled for most of the season.

Bryson Kudzal was Hiter’s running mate, but that was essentially in name only. Kudzal had 11 yards on four carries. The rest of the run game belonged to Bryce Underwood, who had five yards on 13 carries.

Hiter, however, was the bell cow. He had 26 carries for 104 yards. He became the first Wolverine freshman to run for 100 yards in back-to-back games since Mike Hart. That’s pretty good company to keep.

If the Wolverines are going to beat Ohio State next week, they’ll need to follow a similar path with Hiter. He will need to channel the ghosts of Kalel Mullings from 2024.

The quarterback run game remains anemic, but that’s a problem that cannot be solved in 2026. It is, however, the only thing holding this group back from a higher mark.

Grade: B

Pass Defense

By the end of the game, Michigan’s defense was facing UCLA’s third string quarterback in Madden Iamaleava after Ty Dieffenbach left the game with an injury that could knock him out of the season finale.

Before Dieffenbach left the game, Michigan beat him up. They sacked him four times with John Henry Daley ruling the day again with two sacks and a forced fumble. Tariq Boney sped Dieffenbach up on an unforced fumble that led to Michigan’s only touchdown of the game.

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Ultimately, the Michigan pass defense had four sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception by Chris Bracy.

PICKED BY CHRIS BRACY. pic.twitter.com/eZ3hDFmEWI — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 21, 2026

For good measure, Semaj Morgan caught four passes for 37 yards.

Next week, they’ll face the likely Heisman Trophy winner in Jeremiah Smith and a powerful Ohio State offense. They’ll need to play their best game of the year.

Grade: A

Rush Defense

UCLA’s run game was led by Wayne Knight and Anthony Woods. Both have more than 500 yards rushing on the season. Both were quiet on Saturday. Michigan surrendered just 44 yards rushing between the duo. Jaivian Thomas had 30 yards on five carries, but he was largely held in check as well.

This was a group that had a lot of questions coming into the season, but they have been very good for most of the year. Troy Bowles was everywhere. Enow Etta and Trey Pierce continue to be strong at the point of attack.

Next week against Bo Jackson and company for Ohio State, they’ll need to do as well as they can to make Luke Fahey beat them.

Grade: A

Special Teams

There is only one thing that is preventing this group from earning an A. In the second half, Michigan was caught by surprise when Bob Chesney and UCLA pulled out a fake punt backed up deep in their own territory. Had Michigan caught onto the play and made the tackle, their offense would have been set up to score. Points are precious to Michigan, so that was a significant blunder.

The kicking game, however, was one of the heroes of the day. Jacob Baggett had attempted just one field goal in his career. A 26-yard chip shot that doinked off the left upright against Michigan State.

Jacob Baggett is clutch from 52 yards out. pic.twitter.com/4EMbxpaah5 — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 22, 2026

Saturday, he found redemption. He kicked three field goals, including a 52-yard bomb in double overtime that gave Michigan’s defense a chance to win the game.

In a year where the kicking game has not been a plus for Michigan, they were on Saturday.

Grade: B

Coaching

Give Kyle Whittingham credit for this, his team has not quit. There are plenty of reasons, and plenty of evidence to suggest that they would.

Instead, the Wolverines fought hard on senior day. Their defense continued to battle despite their offense continuing to step all over themselves. That’s something that matters. Maybe Whittingham won’t work out in Ann Arbor, but that is something that any coach should take some pride in.

On the field? There are still too many bizarre things that happen, especially on the offensive side of the ball. A third-and-2 shot play turned into a cowardly punt after the pass fell harmlessly to the turf.

A quarterback draw that had no chance of success. Yes, complaining about play calling is typically an exercise in futility, because we judge the results.

It’s still pretty clear that Jim Harding does not have a ton of experience in this regard.

The good news, however, is Michigan finally put their best players on the field and kept them there. Savion Hiter carried the ball more than 25 times. Jordan Marshall was sidelined with an injury.

That helps this group earn higher marks than they have for most of the season.

Grade: B



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