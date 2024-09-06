Report: Connor Stalions is the acting head coach at Mumford High
Former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions always wanted to become a head coach and he finally has his wish, but not in the way that he wanted.
According to Dennis Dodd with CBS Sports, Stalions is the acting head coach of Mumford High in Detroit. Head coach William McMichael suffered what he called "a mild stroke." McMichael said he entered the hospital last Friday, Aug. 30, a day after a season-opening loss to Thurston, and stayed for three days.
With McMichael healing from the stoke, he told Dodd that Stalions would be the acting head coach, so Stalions has at least one game -- tonight -- as the head man for the Mustangs.
Stalions took over as a volunteer defensive coordinator for Mumford High back around Memorial Day. The Mustangs have played one game where they lost to Thurston, 47-6. Mumford has gone 4-24 since the 2022 season and Stalions has plenty of work to turn around the program. But according to Dodd, Stalions ran the team through three hours of practice and meetings a day before the game. So getting the players ready is Stalions' main concern.
Stalions is the key figure behind Michigan's current NCAA investigation. The Wolverines have been handed an NOA from the NCAA just days before their season opener against Fresno State. Stalions is accused by the NCAA of an elaborate advance scouting scheme regarding Michigan opponents. He is being accused of buying tickets to multiple opponents Michigan would be facing and sending family or friends to scout for him.
Stalions and the Mustangs will play tonight, Friday, against Hamady.
